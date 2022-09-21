Deadrin Senat Gets Promotion, Khalil Davis Returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed fourth-year defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to the active roster from their practice squad, adding depth to the defensive front while starter Akiem Hicks deals with a foot injury. The Buccaneers filled the practice squad spot created by Senat's promotion by bringing back third-year defensive lineman Khalil Davis, who began his NFL career in Tampa.

The Buccaneers did not have to make a corresponding move on the 53-man roster to fit Senat in because wide receiver Mike Evans does not count against that limit while he is serving his one-game suspension. The defensive will now have six linemen available to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with Senat joining Will Gholston, Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Patrick O'Connor.

Senat will now get a chance to perform for the Buccaneers in the same stadium he played his home college games. A University of South Florida product, Senat (6-1, 305) entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 draft, selected 90th overall. He saw his most significant playing time in Atlanta as a rookie, appearing in 15 games with two starts and recording 30 tackes, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. However, he saw action in just seven contests over the following two seasons and then landed on injured reserve to start the 2021 campaign due to a torn pec. The Falcons waived him from the I.R. list in November.