Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Deadrin Senat Gets Promotion, Khalil Davis Returns

With starting DL Akiem Hicks currently sidelined by a foot injury, the Bucs have added some depth to the line by promoting Deadrin Senat and filling his practice squad with former Tampa Bay draftee Khalil Davis

Sep 21, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

16x9khalil

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed fourth-year defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to the active roster from their practice squad, adding depth to the defensive front while starter Akiem Hicks deals with a foot injury. The Buccaneers filled the practice squad spot created by Senat's promotion by bringing back third-year defensive lineman Khalil Davis, who began his NFL career in Tampa.

The Buccaneers did not have to make a corresponding move on the 53-man roster to fit Senat in because wide receiver Mike Evans does not count against that limit while he is serving his one-game suspension. The defensive will now have six linemen available to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with Senat joining Will Gholston, Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Patrick O'Connor.

Senat will now get a chance to perform for the Buccaneers in the same stadium he played his home college games. A University of South Florida product, Senat (6-1, 305) entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 draft, selected 90th overall. He saw his most significant playing time in Atlanta as a rookie, appearing in 15 games with two starts and recording 30 tackes, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. However, he saw action in just seven contests over the following two seasons and then landed on injured reserve to start the 2021 campaign due to a torn pec. The Falcons waived him from the I.R. list in November.

The Buccaneers drafted Davis (6-1, 308) out of Nebraska in the sixth round in 2020. He played in two games as a rookie, collecting two tackles and two quarterback hits, and started the 2021 season with the Buccaneers before being waived in October. The Colts claimed Davis off waivers but his stay in Indianapolis was brief and he spent the second half of the season on the Steelers' practice squad. He did appear in one more game with the Colts before his departure. Davis went to training camp with Pittsburgh this summer but was waived during the final roster cuts.

Related Content

news

Josh Wells, Gio Bernard to IR, Two Promoted from Practice Squad

T Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard have been placed on injured reserve and the Buccaneers have signed WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Cole Beasley Among Two Additions to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers signed WR Cole Beasley and T Justin Skule to their practice squad on Wednesday…Beasley is coming off consecutive 82-catch seasons in Buffalo

news

Bucs Activate Kaylon Geiger, Kenny Young for Sunday's Game

The Buccaneers will have a 55-man roster on game day in New Orleans after elevating WR Kaylon Geiger and ILB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Saturday

news

Genard Avery Elevated to Game Roster for Season Opener

Genard Avery will be eligible to play on Sunday night in Dallas after the Buccaneers used one of their two practice squad elevation options on the veteran linebacker

news

Bucs Sign LB Kenny Young to Final Practice Squad Spot

Tampa Bay's practice squad is now at its 16-man limit after the team used a veteran exception on ILB Kenny Young, who has played 59 games with 25 starts for the Rams, Ravens and Broncos

news

Bucs Re-Sign Logan Ryan as Ryan Jensen Heads to I.R.

Veteran safety Logan Ryan has returned to the Buccaneers as anticipated, filling a roster spot created by the move of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to injured reserve

news

Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

Veteran DL Deadrin Senat, long-time Buccaneer Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie WRs Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are included on the first iteration of this year's practice squad

news

Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players, including the waiver of WR Tyler Johnson, the release of S Logan Ryan and the placement of CB Rashard Robinson on I.R.

news

Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

news

Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Buccaneers have added linebacker Genard Avery, who started 12 games for the Eagles last season, to a position that otherwise lacked in experience behind its two outstanding starters

news

Bug Howard Waived as Bucs Get to 80

The Buccaneers waived/injured first-year tight end Bug Howard on Tuesday, making the last move necessary to trim the roster to 80 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline

Advertising