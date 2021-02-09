Bucs Sign 11 to Futures Contracts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still basking in the glow of their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, including a celebratory boat parade on Wednesday afternoon, but business must go on as the NFL transitions to the 2021 season. For the Buccaneers, that meant the usual round of reserve/future signings that follows the end of every campaign.

About a month later than usual, the Bucs signed 11 players to futures contracts, all of them from the team's practice squad. Those 11 players are:

· OLB Quinton Bell

· WR Cyril Grayson

· S Javon Hagan

· WR Travis Jonsen

· G Nick Leverett

· TE Codey McElroy

· CB Herb Miller

· G John Molchon

· WR Josh Pearson

· DL Benning Potoa'e

· DL Kobe Smith

All but Leverett were on the practice squad through the Super Bowl; Leverett was released from that crew on January 27 when the Bucs signed veteran guard Earl Watford but he had spent the entire regular season with the team.

Practice squad contracts expire at the end of a team's season, so all of the above players were free to sign with any team. Futures contracts are generally signed in January and February but take effect once the new league year begins in March.

Bell, Grayson, Hagan, McElroy, Miller and Potoa'e have all seen regular-season action with the Buccaneers, in some cases after being elevated from the practice squad to active status on game day under a new rule included in the collective bargaining agreement that was reached last March.