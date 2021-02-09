Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign 11 to Futures Contracts

The Buccaneers have signed 11 players to reserve/futures contracts, which will take effect once the new league year begins in March…All 11 were on the practice squad in 2020

Feb 09, 2021 at 06:08 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Helmet 16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still basking in the glow of their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, including a celebratory boat parade on Wednesday afternoon, but business must go on as the NFL transitions to the 2021 season. For the Buccaneers, that meant the usual round of reserve/future signings that follows the end of every campaign.

About a month later than usual, the Bucs signed 11 players to futures contracts, all of them from the team's practice squad. Those 11 players are:

·    OLB Quinton Bell

·    WR Cyril Grayson

·    S Javon Hagan

·    WR Travis Jonsen

·    G Nick Leverett

·    TE Codey McElroy

·    CB Herb Miller

·    G John Molchon

·    WR Josh Pearson

·    DL Benning Potoa'e

·    DL Kobe Smith

All but Leverett were on the practice squad through the Super Bowl; Leverett was released from that crew on January 27 when the Bucs signed veteran guard Earl Watford but he had spent the entire regular season with the team.

Practice squad contracts expire at the end of a team's season, so all of the above players were free to sign with any team. Futures contracts are generally signed in January and February but take effect once the new league year begins in March.

Bell, Grayson, Hagan, McElroy, Miller and Potoa'e have all seen regular-season action with the Buccaneers, in some cases after being elevated from the practice squad to active status on game day under a new rule included in the collective bargaining agreement that was reached last March.

Bell, Miller and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter were all signed to reserve/futures contracts last January, and all saw action during the regular season in 2020.

Related Content

news

Ted Larsen, Drew Stanton Elevated for Super Bowl LV

The Bucs elevated G Ted Larsen and QB Drew Stanton from the practice squad for Super Bowl LV, making them eligible to play in Sundays' game if they are kept among the team's 48 active players
news

Bucs Re-Sign Earl Watford to Practice Squad

Versatile veteran lineman Earl Watford has returned to the Bucs on their practice squad, giving the team more experienced depth at the interior line spots
news

Javon Hagan, Ted Larsen Elevated for NFC Championship Game

The Bucs elevated S Javon Hagan and G Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, giving the team two more players it can choose to keep active for the contest
news

Vita Vea Will Return for NFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay's defense is getting a boost for Sunday's conference title game in Green Bay as DL Vita Vea is being activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Packers
news

Kevin Minter Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

ILB Kevin Minter came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and can now return to practice and will be eligible to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game
news

Bucs Promote Deone Bucannon, Put Jack Cichy on IR

Tampa Bay's rotating inside linebacker depth changed again in the NFC Championship Game week, with Jack Cichy going to injured reserve with a broken arm and Deone Bucannon moving up to the active roster
news

Vita Vea Set to Return to Practice

Buccaneers NT Vita Vea, who has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle fracture in Week Five, will return to the practice field this week and could conceivably play again this season
news

Rookie Javon Hagan Among Three Players Elevated for Divisional Game

The Bucs elevated ILB Deone Bucannon, G Ted Larsen and S Javon Hagan from the practice squad for Sunday's game in New Orleans, giving Hagan a chance to make his NFL debut
news

Bucs Place Alex Cappa on IR, Bring Earl Watford Back

Starting right guard Alex Cappa will miss the remainder of the season due to his ankle fracture, and the Buccaneers have re-signed versatile veteran Earl Watford, who started four games for them in 2019
news

Deone Bucannon Among Bucs' Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in the second week of the playoffs, adding ILB Deone Bucannon to an otherwise familiar list of K Greg Joseph, G Ted Larsen and CB Herb Miller
news

Kevin Minter Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

In the same day that the Buccaneers got ILB Devin White back from the reserve/COVID-19 list they had to move his replacement from the last two weeks, Kevin Minter, to that same list

Advertising