Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to their practice squad, bringing back an undrafted rookie who had been with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay originally signed Ponder out of the University of Cincinnati in May.

No corresponding move was necessary as there was an open spot on the 16-man practice squad after outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton was signed to the Green Bay Packers' active roster last Friday.

Ponder (6-3, 275) played in all three preseason games for the Buccaneers and contributed four stops and one tackle for loss. He also recorded two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble.