Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought rookie outside linebacker Elijah Ponder back on Monday, signing him to fill an open spot on the 16-man practice squad

Sep 20, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Scott Smith

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to their practice squad, bringing back an undrafted rookie who had been with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay originally signed Ponder out of the University of Cincinnati in May.

No corresponding move was necessary as there was an open spot on the 16-man practice squad after outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton was signed to the Green Bay Packers' active roster last Friday.

Ponder (6-3, 275) played in all three preseason games for the Buccaneers and contributed four stops and one tackle for loss. He also recorded two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble.

Ponder was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection while at Cincinnati, earning first-team honors in 2019 and a second-team choice in 2020. He played in 32 games for the Bearcats and tallied 64 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

