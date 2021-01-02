Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Bring Back ILB Jack Cichy

The Bucs added some much-needed linebacker depth with the return of third-year defender Jack Cichy, who will help following the placement of Devin White on the COVID list

Jan 02, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

cichy

﻿Jack Cichy﻿ will finish the 2020 season where he began it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed the third-year linebacker after placing outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and inside linebacker Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Tampa Bay signed Cichy off the New England Patriots' practice squad, where he had spent the last three weeks. The Patriots initially claimed him after the Buccaneers put him on waivers on December 3 but then waived him after a failed physical. The Patriots then signed him to the practice squad.

Cichy played in the first five games of the season for Tampa Bay, seeing all his action on special teams, and had one kick coverage tackle. He then sustained a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve for six games and then returned to the active roster in Week 12. After being inactive for one game he was then waived.

The Buccaneers originally drafted Cichy out of the University of Wisconsin in the sixth round in 2018. He has had poor injury luck, missing 10 games as a rookie due to a knee injury and 12 games last season with an elbow injury. He has played in 15 total games for the Buccaneers, registering six tackles.

The addition of Cichy gives the Buccaneers four available inside linebackers after the loss of White in Week 17. Kevin Minter will likely start opposite Lavonte David, with Cichy and rookie Chapelle Russell in reserve.

Related Content

news

Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e as COVID Replacements

The Bucs have added game-day depth on defense by elevating CB Herb Miller and DL Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad to be available Sunday against Atlanta...Also RB LeSean McCoy has been added to the injury report as questionable
news

Devin White, Shaq Barrett, Steve McLendon Placed on COVID List

The Bucs will have to play their season finale without three defensive players as Devin White, Shaquil Barrett and Steve McLendon were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Add P Matt Wile to Practice Squad

The Bucs signed second-year punter Matt Wile, who most recently kicked in two games for Atlanta last season, to their practice squad on Thursday
news

Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be going back to their original kick returner as they have placed Kenjon Barner on injured reserved and promoted Jaydon Mickens back to the active roster from the practice squad
news

Ronald Jones Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers could have their leading rusher back in action on Sunday, though he now must show that he can play through his fractured finger
news

Bucs Add Ted Larsen to Practice Squad Protected List

Tampa Bay is using all four of its practice squad protection options this week, with veteran guard Ted Larsen joining that list for the first time
news

Bucs Sign QB Drew Stanton to Practice Squad

After QB Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers, the Buccaneers reached out to former Cardinal Drew Stanton, who has extensive experience in Bruce Arians' offense
news

Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller for Saturday's Game

With Carlton Davis considered doubtful to play Saturday, the Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, making him eligible to suit up against the Lions
news

Bucs Waive/Injured S Justin Evans

The Bucs have parted ways with S Justin Evans, a 2017 second-round pick who hasn't played since 2018 due to lingering foot issues…Tampa Bay also brought WR Josh Pearson back to the practice squad after Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers
news

Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers will get their iron-man left tackle back on the field this week as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday
news

Joseph, Mickens, Miller and Molchon All Protected on Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 16, and it's the same list as Week 15: K Greg Joseph, WR Jaydon Mickens, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon

Advertising