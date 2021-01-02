Bucs Bring Back ILB Jack Cichy

﻿Jack Cichy﻿ will finish the 2020 season where he began it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed the third-year linebacker after placing outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and inside linebacker Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Tampa Bay signed Cichy off the New England Patriots' practice squad, where he had spent the last three weeks. The Patriots initially claimed him after the Buccaneers put him on waivers on December 3 but then waived him after a failed physical. The Patriots then signed him to the practice squad.

Cichy played in the first five games of the season for Tampa Bay, seeing all his action on special teams, and had one kick coverage tackle. He then sustained a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve for six games and then returned to the active roster in Week 12. After being inactive for one game he was then waived.

The Buccaneers originally drafted Cichy out of the University of Wisconsin in the sixth round in 2018. He has had poor injury luck, missing 10 games as a rookie due to a knee injury and 12 games last season with an elbow injury. He has played in 15 total games for the Buccaneers, registering six tackles.