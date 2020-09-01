Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign K Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay has added a new candidate to its kicker competition, signing 12th-year veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has made 82.2% of his 287 career field goal attempts

Sep 01, 2020
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a new leg to their kicker competition.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who has played in 166 NFL games and attempted nearly 300 field goals. To make room for Succop on the 80-man camp roster, the team released first-year kicker Elliott Fry. Succop takes Fry's place in the battle with second-year incumbent kicker Matt Gay for the Buccaneers' placekicker job in 2020.

Succop has played 11 NFL seasons, the first five (2009-13) with the Kansas City Chiefs and the last six with the Tennessee Titans. He played in all 16 games in each of his first 10 seasons before being limited to six contests by injuries last year.

Overall, Succop has connected on 236 of his 287 career field goal attempts, an 82.2% success rate. In 2018, his last full season, Succop nailed 86.7% of his tries, and he hit a career best 91.7% in his 2016 campaign. He has also made 338 of his 348 career extra point attempts.

Succop was the final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, making him that year's "Mr. Irrelevant." He played his college ball at South Carolina.

