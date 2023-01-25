Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add K Jake Verity on Futures Deal

Former East Carolina standout Jake Variety, who has kicked in the preseason for the Ravens and Colts, signed a reserve/futures deal for 2023 with the Bucs on Wednesday

Jan 25, 2023
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a second kicker to their 2023 offseason roster, signing first-year player Jake Verity on Wednesday.

Verity is the 17th player the Buccaneers have signed to a reserve/futures contract since their 2022 season ended with a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Futures contracts take effect when the new league year begins on March 15.

Verity first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and has since spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. He most recently went to training camp with the Colts this past summer, then was waived and claimed by the Jaguars in late August. Jacksonville waived him with an injury designation on August 31.

Verity landed on Baltimore's practice squad as a rookie but suffered a torn ACL in December and was moved to injured reserve. In five preseason games for the Ravens and Colts over the past two summers Verity hit six of his seven field goal tries and eight of his 10 extra point attempts.

Verity played his college ball at East Carolina, where he was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza award, given to the nation's top collegiate kicker, after the 2019 season. Over three years with the Pirates, he made 74 of 98 field goal attempts and was good on 130 of 133 extra point tries. With 352 points overall he left as ECU's career scoring leader.

