Bucs Sign QB Drew Stanton to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Drew Stanton to their practice squad. The team didn't immediately have to make another move to free up a spot on that 16-man crew because cornerback Herb Miller has been elevated to the active roster for Saturday's game.

Stanton gives the Buccaneers a fourth quarterback in the building after Josh Rosen was signed off their practice squad to the San Francisco 49ers' active roster earlier this week. Rosen had spent the first 15 weeks of the season in Tampa.

Stanton's appeal to the Buccaneers is obvious, as he has previously intersected with Head Coach Bruce Arians on two different teams. In 2012, the Indianapolis Colts traded with the New York Jets to acquire the fifth-year passer. Arians began that year as the Colts' offensive coordinator but became the interim head coach for most of the regular season after Head Coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia.

Arians became Arizona's head coach the next year and the Cardinals promptly signed Stanton to a multi-year deal. He spent all five seasons of Arians' tenure as the Cardinals' head coach in Arizona, playing in 26 games with 13 starts. The Cardinals went 9-4 with Stanton as the starter, including a 5-3 record in 2014 when the team earned a Wild Card berth in the playoffs. He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns but did not appear in a game.