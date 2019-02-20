Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign RB Andre Ellington

Andre Ellington, who played nearly five seasons under Bruce Arians in Arizona, was signed by the Buccaneers on Tuesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_54487799258

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed running back Andre Ellington, who previously played most of five seasons under Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ellington (5-9, 200) was a sixth-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2013, Arians' first season at the team's helm. Over the next five years he appeared in 65 games with 18 starts for the Cardinals, rushing 413 times for 1,750 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ellington also frequently made plays in the passing game, recording 145 catches for 1,296 yards and three more scores in Arians' offense.

The Cardinals waived Ellington late in November of the 2017 campaign and he was claimed by the Houston Texans. He appeared in four games with two starts in Houston, adding five carries and six catches to his resume.

Ellington and Arians reunite after each was out of the NFL in 2018. Arians retired following his fifth year in Arizona and spent last fall in the broadcast booth for CBS. He returned to the sidelines this year, however, as he was named Buccaneers' new head coach on January 8. Ellington became an unrestricted free agent last fall and did not sign with a team, though he did visit several clubs for tryouts during the fall.

Ellington, who often worked as part of a backfield committee during his Arizona tenure, had his two most productive seasons in 2013-14. As a rookie, he gained 652 yards and scored three times on just 118 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote while also catching 39 passes for 371 yards and another touchdown. He nearly duplicated those numbers in 2014, with 660 yards and three touchdowns on the ground along with 46 receptions for 395 yards and another score. Overall, Ellington has averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per reception in his career.

Ellington played his college ball at Clemson, where he ran for 3,436 yards and 33 touchdowns over four seasons. He hails from Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

WR Antonio Brown becomes the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week and he could miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams
news

Jose Borregales Among Bucs Week Three Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers are using all four of their protection options on the practice squad this week, giving that distinction to K Jose Borregales, CB Pierre Desir, S Troy Warner and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

Tampa Bay got its practice squad back to the 16-man limit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson
news

Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen are the first two Buccaneers to land on COVID lists since the start of the 2021 regular season…Also, CB Herb Miller was released from the practice squad
news

Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought rookie outside linebacker Elijah Ponder back on Monday, signing him to fill an open spot on the 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Promote Andrew Adams, Put Two on IR

The Bucs will be without CB Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least three games as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to injured reserve in a round of moves that also included the signing of S Andrew Adams to the active roster
news

Jaydon Mickens Promoted Back to Active Roster

After a strong performance in the Bucs' season-opening win following his elevation from the practice squad, wideout and return man Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

On Friday, the Buccaneers waived first-year safety Chris Cooper, who had initially made the 53-man roster after performing well on special teams in the preseason
news

Andrew Adams, Jaydon Mickens Elevated for Thursday's Game

The Bucs gave themselves a couple more options at safety and wide receiver for Thursday night's Kickoff game against Dallas, utilizing the practice squad elevation rule introduced in 2020 to bring up Andrew Adams and Jaydon Mickens
news

Bucs Add K Jose Borregales to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed rookie kicker Jose Borregales to their practice squad, filling the last spot on that 16-man squad
news

Andrew Adams Among Four Practice Squad Players Protected in Week One

Tampa Bay will use all four of its practice squad protection options in Week One, submitting a list Tuesday that included S Andrew Adams, WR Jaydon Mickens, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
Advertising