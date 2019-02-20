Bucs Sign RB Andre Ellington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed running back Andre Ellington, who previously played most of five seasons under Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ellington (5-9, 200) was a sixth-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2013, Arians' first season at the team's helm. Over the next five years he appeared in 65 games with 18 starts for the Cardinals, rushing 413 times for 1,750 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ellington also frequently made plays in the passing game, recording 145 catches for 1,296 yards and three more scores in Arians' offense.

The Cardinals waived Ellington late in November of the 2017 campaign and he was claimed by the Houston Texans. He appeared in four games with two starts in Houston, adding five carries and six catches to his resume.

Ellington and Arians reunite after each was out of the NFL in 2018. Arians retired following his fifth year in Arizona and spent last fall in the broadcast booth for CBS. He returned to the sidelines this year, however, as he was named Buccaneers' new head coach on January 8. Ellington became an unrestricted free agent last fall and did not sign with a team, though he did visit several clubs for tryouts during the fall.

Ellington, who often worked as part of a backfield committee during his Arizona tenure, had his two most productive seasons in 2013-14. As a rookie, he gained 652 yards and scored three times on just 118 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote while also catching 39 passes for 371 yards and another touchdown. He nearly duplicated those numbers in 2014, with 660 yards and three touchdowns on the ground along with 46 receptions for 395 yards and another score. Overall, Ellington has averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per reception in his career.