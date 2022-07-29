Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buccaneers added another player to their tight end mix on Friday, signing second-year man Bug Howard and waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter…In addition, G Sadarius Hutcherson was activated from PUP

Jul 29, 2022 at 08:40 AM
Helmet Roster Move 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another player to their new-look tight end position on Friday, signing second-year player Bug Howard. To make room for Howard on the 90-man training camp roster, the Buccaneers waived punter Sterling Hofrichter.

The Buccaneers also announced on Friday that guard Sadarius Hutcherson has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He is immediately eligible to begin practicing with the team. Hutcherson spent the 2021 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

Howard most recently played in the new United States Football League, appearing in 10 games with eight starts for the Philadelphia Stars. He tied for second in the league with four touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 371 yards.

Howard originally entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, where he played wide receiver. He began his career with the Indianapolis Colts but spent most of his rookie season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He went to training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and then signed with the Denver Broncos in 2019, eventually landing on injured reserve. It was with the Atlanta Legends of the AAF in 2019 that Howard converted to tight end, and he subsequently went to training camp with the Buffalo Bills last year.

