Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another player to their new-look tight end position on Friday, signing second-year player Bug Howard. To make room for Howard on the 90-man training camp roster, the Buccaneers waived punter Sterling Hofrichter.

The Buccaneers also announced on Friday that guard Sadarius Hutcherson has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He is immediately eligible to begin practicing with the team. Hutcherson spent the 2021 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

Howard most recently played in the new United States Football League, appearing in 10 games with eight starts for the Philadelphia Stars. He tied for second in the league with four touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 371 yards.