Otton Deal Complete Bucs' Rookie Signings

The Buccaneers now have all of their 2022 draft picks signed as fourth-round TE Cade Otton inked his first NFL contract on Sunday

Jul 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed one last bit of pre-training camp business on Sunday, signing rookie tight end Cade Otton to get their entire 2022 draft class under contract. The Buccaneers now have no unsigned players heading into the start of training camp this week.

The Buccaneers selected Otton with the first pick of the fourth round in April (number 106 overall), a selection they acquired when trading down in the first round from the 27th overall pick to number 33, the first pick of the second round. The Buccaneers used the 33rd pick on Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, who signed his first NFL contract on Saturday.

Like all players drafted in the second through seventh rounds, Otton got a four-year deal to start his NFL career.

The Buccaneers are hoping Otton (6-5, 247) can develop into a true 'Y' tight end, able to impact the game both with his blocking and his pass-catching skills. He didn't take part in offseason field work as he completed his recovery from ankle surgery but he is expected to be ready to go for training camp; notably, he was not one of the two players placed on the active/PUP list before the start of this weekend's 'QB School,' which involves all the rookies.

A four-year starter at Washington, Otton earned first-team All-Pac 12 Conference honors in 2020 and finished his Huskies career with 91 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rookies and quarterbacks have brief field sessions on Sunday and Monday as part of that 'QB School;' the remainder of the team will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 26. The team's first camp practice is scheduled for the following morning.

