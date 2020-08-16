Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010

Aug 16, 2020 at 05:28 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_19360208592421
Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)

﻿Kyle Love﻿ has been teammates with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and he's played in the NFC South. Now he's going to be teammates with Brady in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Sunday that they have signed Love, the ninth-year defensive lineman who began his career with the New England Patriots in 2010 and later spent five-plus seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Love has played in 115 NFL games with 32 starts and has recorded 148 tackles, 15.0 sacks and 30 quarterback hits.

The addition of Love puts the Buccaneers back at the 80-man roster limit for training camp; a spot was opened when the team waived rookie wide receiver Travis Jonsen on August 10. Love joins a group of interior defensive linemen led by ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ and ﻿Vita Vea﻿ and now numbering nine players. He has played more NFL games than any of those linemen except Suh.

Love (6-1, 310) played 15 games with one start last season for the Panthers. His most productive stretch as a pass-rusher came in the four seasons prior to that, as he played 57 games for Carolina and contributed 9.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits.

Love, who played his college ball at Mississippi State, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2010. He made New England's roster as a rookie and emerged as a starter by his second season. In three seasons with the Patriots, Love started 25 games and had 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

