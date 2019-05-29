Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign WR Xavier Ubosi

The Buccaneers added another young player to their receiving corps on Wednesday, signing undrafted rookie Xavier Ubosi and waiving third-year DL Stevie Tu'ikolovatu

May 29, 2019
Scott Smith

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed rookie wide receiver Xavier Ubosi, a former standout at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. To make room on the 90-man offseason roster, the Buccaneers released third-year defensive lineman Stevie Tu'ikolovatu.

Ubosi is actually on his third NFL team this month. The New England Patriots were the first to sign the 6-3, 215-pound receiver as an undrafted free agent on May 6. He was waived a week later and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. Ubosi was then waived by the Jets last week.

In two seasons at UAB, Ubosi caught 48 passes for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a robust 22.2 yards per catch. He was particularly productive as a senior last fall, grabbing 35 passes for 837 yards and eight scores and gaining 23.9 yards per reception. He was named the MVP of the Boca Raton Bowl last season as the Blazers defeated Northern Illinois, 37-13. Ubosi began his career at Pierce College in Los Angeles before transferring to UAB.

Though Tu'ikolovatu was heading into his third season with the Buccaneers he has not yet played a regular-season NFL game. He spent the entirety of his first two seasons on injured reserve, felled by a knee injury in his 2017 rookie campaign and an elbow injury last year. Tu'ikolovatu was a seventh-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of USC in 2017. Tampa Bay recently added a player to its defensive line corps in veteran Ndamukong Suh.

