Antoine Winfield Jr. Thriving in New Role | Data Crunch

Antoine Winfield Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2020 draft, has been a hit since his arrival in Florida. He immediately won a starting job even though the Buccaneers had two talented safeties in Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. He got a Super Bowl ring as a rookie and even had a pick off Patrick Mahomes in that championship game. His second season ended in a trip to the Pro Bowl, making him the first Tampa Bay safety to play in the annual all-star game since Hall of Famer John Lynch nearly 20 years earlier.

But the Buccaneers weren't content to let Winfield settle in at the back end of the secondary and likely make several more Pro Bowls. In order to get the third-year defender into position to make even more plays, they devised a new role for him in 2022. Now, Winfield starts at safety in the Bucs' base defense but moves up into the slot in sub packages, which generally account for 60-70% of the snaps in a given game. Winfield has done so well in this role that Ronde Barber – the O.G. multi-position DB – recently referred to him as "the best player on the field" when the Bucs are on defense.

Winfield and the Buccaneers lost in Week Six at Pittsburgh, dropping a dispiriting 20-18 decision to the Steelers in which third-down issues plagued the team on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay dropped to 3-3 on the season, and while it still holds a tie for first place in the NFC South, it's safe to say this isn't the six-week start the Bucs were looking for.

That said, it was another strong performance by Winfield, who combined five solo tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. His sack of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett late in the first quarter was a big play, as it led to a 12-yard loss on third down and a punt from the Pittsburgh four-yard line. The resulting good field position set the Bucs' offense up for a short field goal drive that made it a one-point game early in the second quarter.

Winfield has now recorded multiple sacks in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He has 3.0 in just six games this year and now has 8.0 in 35 career games. His sack total is tied for the most by a defensive back in the NFL this season.