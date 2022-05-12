Super Bowl LV Rematch Puts Bucs on Sunday Night in Week Four

The full 2022 NFL schedule will not be revealed until Thursday night but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know two of their dates, and one of them is perhaps the most anticipated game on their slate: a rematch with their Super Bowl LV opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City will put on a prime-time show at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 2, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes doing battle for the first time since their Super Bowl meeting, which was also played on the Bucs' home field. Brady and the Buccaneers won the game and their second NFL championship in dominating fashion, 31-9.

The rematch in Week Four will be broadcast by NBC, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The league previously announced that the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks would face off in the first NFL game played in Germany on Sunday, November 13. That Week 10 contest at Munich's Allianz Arena will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, giving it a 9:30 a.m. start in the U.S. Eastern Time Zone. The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be unsealed during the 'Schedule Release '22' show on NFL Network, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. However, each team will also be announcing its respective home openers at 6:00 p.m. ET.