Super Bowl LV Rematch Puts Bucs on Sunday Night in Week Four

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will do battle for the sixth time as the NFL is putting the Sunday Night Football spotlight on the Buccaneers and Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2

May 12, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The full 2022 NFL schedule will not be revealed until Thursday night but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know two of their dates, and one of them is perhaps the most anticipated game on their slate: a rematch with their Super Bowl LV opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City will put on a prime-time show at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 2, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes doing battle for the first time since their Super Bowl meeting, which was also played on the Bucs' home field. Brady and the Buccaneers won the game and their second NFL championship in dominating fashion, 31-9.

The rematch in Week Four will be broadcast by NBC, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The league previously announced that the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks would face off in the first NFL game played in Germany on Sunday, November 13. That Week 10 contest at Munich's Allianz Arena will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, giving it a 9:30 a.m. start in the U.S. Eastern Time Zone. The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be unsealed during the 'Schedule Release '22' show on NFL Network, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. However, each team will also be announcing its respective home openers at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Brady and Mahomes have squared off five times previously, including the last two with Brady in a Buccaneers uniform. Brady's teams have won three of those five games, including both postseason contests, beginning with the 2018 AFC Championship Game. This is also a matchup of two of the last three NFL champions, as Mahomes' Chiefs beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV the year before the Buccaneers prevented a Kansas City repeat.

