Tom Brady's Latest Game-Winning Drive Sets New NFL Standard

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball back one last time in their Week Nine battle with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they had 44 seconds to work with, 60 yards of grass between them and the end zone and no timeouts to help the process. Fortunately, they also had Tom Brady.
Thirty-five seconds later, rookie tight end Cade Otton stuck the ball over the goal line to complete a one-yard touchdown reception and a stunning six-play, 60-yard drive, and the Buccaneers had a life-affirming 16-13 victory that put them back into first place in the NFC South.
"We always have a chance with him," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of Brady. "We're grateful to have him. He got over 100,000 yards – that's a long playing career for anybody. He still plays at a high level. We love the guy to death.
"I mean you run out of things to say about him. I'm sure I can't say anything different than the 50 million people that [have] already commented things on him. He's a great player. He's one of the best, if not the best to ever play the game, and he continues to do that."
Indeed, if the Buccaneers had reason to feel confident despite a dire situation in the game's final minute, it was because they had witnessed this scene before. So has every NFL fan over the past two decades. As of Sunday, Tom Brady is now the NFL's all-time leader in "Game-Winning Drives*."
(Per Pro Football Reference, a Game-Winning Drive (GWD) most involve possession of the ball in fourth-quarter or overtime and must start with the winning team tied or down by one score (1-8 points). Obviously, the scoring team must also hold on to win the game.)
Brady's latest GWD was the 55th of his illustrious career, breaking a tie in that category with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Most Game-Winning Drives, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|GWDs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|55
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|54
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|53
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons/Colts
|53
|Dan Marino
|Dolphins
|47
The Bucs' victory on Sunday also qualifies as a "4th Quarter Comeback," or 4QC, a situation in which a team has a scoring drive to tie or win a game after trailing at some point in the fourth quarter or overtime. Brady has now led as many 4th Quarter Comebacks as any quarterback in league annals.
Most Fourth-Quarter Comebacks, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|4QCs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|43
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|43
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|41
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons/Colts
|37
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|36
Those two records are significant because Brady clearly cares more about winning games than setting new statistical milestones. He specifically said as much in his postgame press conference. Still, whether or not it's his goal, Brady simply can't stop reaching new NFL heights. About halfway through his 280-yard outing on Sunday, he became the first quarterback ever to throw for 100,000 passing yards, playoffs included.
That's 100,000 passing yards.
Most Passing Yards, Regular Season and Postseason, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Yards
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|100,116
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|85,724
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|79,279
|Brett Favre
|Packers/Jets/Vikings
|77,693
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|70,060
Brady, of course, already held the passing yardage records in the regular season, the postseason and combined, but advancing into six digits simply underscored how incredible his career has been. Similarly, Brady was already the league's all-time leader in regular-season pass completions, but he hit another shiny new landmark on Sunday, becoming the first passer to roll past 7,500.
Most Pass Completions, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Completions
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|7,523
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|7,142
|Brett Favre
|Packers/Jets/Vikings
|6,300
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|6,125
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons/Colts
|5,445
Brady's touchdown toss to Otton was his 58th and final pass of the game; that tied for the third most passes he has ever thrown in a single game. None of those passes was intercepted, as Brady hasn't been picked off since the Bucs' Week One win in Dallas. He now owns the second-longest streak of consecutive passes in NFL history, and the longest of his career. It is also, of course, the longest such streak by a Buccaneers quarterback.
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Dates
|Passes
|Tom Brady
|9/11-10/23/22*
|373
|Tom Brady
|9/9-10/14/21
|228
|Tom Brady
|10/4-11/8/20
|199
|Jeff Garcia
|9/9-10/28/07
|197
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team
|Season(s)
|Streak
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2018
|402
|Tom Brady*
|Buccaneers
|2022
|373
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|2010-11
|358
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2018
|332
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2019-20
|316
(* Active streak.)
Brady's one-touchdown, no-interception outing increased his lead on the NFL's TD/INT ratio chart this season.
Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)
|Quarterback
|Team
|TD/INT
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|10.00
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|6.00
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|5.00
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|4.20
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|3.75
WR Mike Evans caught five of Brady's passes for 40 yards and also drew two key pass interference calls, one for 32 yards on the Bucs' field goal drive to end the first half and one in the end zone directly before Otton's touchdown. In the process, Evans inched closer tobecoming the 51st player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Evans currently ranks fourth among active players in the league in career receiving yards.
Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players
|Player
|Team(s)
|Yards
|Julio Jones
|Falcons/Titans/Buccaneers
|13,455
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|10,879
|A.J. Green
|Bengals/Cardinals
|10,334
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|9,918
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|9,665
Evans merely extended his own franchise record for receiving yards on Sunday, but he got some new company in the top two on that list. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin caught seven passes for 36 yards and in the process passed Mark Carrier to take over the second spot.
Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Seasons
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|2014-22
|9,918
|Chris Godwin
|2017-22
|5,047
|Mark Carrier
|1987-92
|5,018
|Kevin House
|1980-86
|4,928
|Vincent Jackson
|2012-16
|4,326
Otton led the Buccaneers on Sunday with 68 receiving yards gained on five receptions. He continues to lead all NFL rookie tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards.
Most Receptions, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022
|Tight End
|Team
|Recs.
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|23
|Daniel Bellinger
|Giants
|16
|Isaiah Likely*
|Ravens
|16
Most Receiving Yards, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022
|Tight End
|Team
|Yards
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|246
|Greg Dulcich
|Broncos
|182
|Isaiah Likely*
|Ravens
|181
(* Likely and the Ravens play on Monday night.)
Kicker Ryan Succop accounted for 10 of Tampa Bay's 16 points on Sunday with three field goals, including a 50-yarder, and one extra point. He did have a 52-yard attempt blocked in the second quarter, marking just his second miss of the season in 24 tries. Succop ranks third in the NFL with 76 points and is the league-leader with 22 field goals overall.
Most Field Goals Made, NFL, 2022
|Kicker
|Team
|FGM
|Ryan Succop
|Buccaneers
|22
|Nick Folk
|Patriots
|19
|Jason Myers
|Seahawks
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|Raiders
|18
|Graham Gano
|Giants
|17
Meanwhile, rookie punter Jake Camarda turned in what is at least statistically the greatest game ever by a Buccaneers punter, and one of the best in NFL history. Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, producing a gross average of 59.5 yards, a net average of 54.2 yards and four punts downed inside the 20. His gross average tied the NFL's all-time record for games with at least six punt attempts, and his net average ranked second.
Highest Single-Game Gross Punting Average, NFL History (minimum six punts)
|Punter
|Team
|Opp., Date
|Avg.
|Jake Camarda
|Buccaneers
|Rams, 11/6/22
|59.50
|Mike Scifres
|Chargers
|Rams, 10/17/10
|59.50
|Michael Dickson
|Seahawks
|Broncos, 9/9/18
|59.00
|Shane Lechler
|Texans
|Cardinals, 11/10/13
|58.86
Highest Single-Game Net Punting Average, NFL History (minimum six punts)
|Punter
|Team
|Opp., Date
|Avg.
|Michael Dickson
|Seahawks
|Broncos, 9/9/18
|57.50
|Tommy Townsend
|Chiefs
|Packers, 11/7/21
|54.33
|Jake Camarda
|Buccaneers
|Rams, 11/6/22
|54.17
|Johnny Hekker
|Rams
|Patriots, 12/4/16
|52.88
Camarda's six punts included blasts of 74, 68 and 66 yards, the first of which tied the Buccaneers' all-time record for longest punt. Those three kicks represent six of the eight longest punts in franchise annals. He also set a new team record for most punts of 60-plus yards in a single season, with nine.
Longest Punts, Buccaneers History
|Punter
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Jake Camarda
|Rams
|11/6/2022
|74
|Sean Landeta
|Jets
|12/14/1997
|74
|Tom Tupa
|Saints
|12/1/2002
|71
|Dave Green
|Lions
|11/20/1977
|70
|Jake Camarda
|Rams
|11/6/2022
|68
|Jake Camarda
|Rams
|11/6/2022
|66
|Bradley Pinion
|Cowboys
|9/9/2021
|66
|Michael Koenen
|Bears
|10/23/2011
|66
**
Additional Notes:
- Tom Brady spread the ball around to multiple pass catchers in Sunday's win. In fact, he completed at least five passes to five different players, and that's the first time that has been accomplished in a single game in Buccaneers history. Those five recipients were Scotty Miller (7), Chris Godwin (7), Cade Otton (5), Leonard Fournette (5) and Mike Evans (5).
- Defensive lineman Vita Vea led the Buccaneers' four-sack effort with 2.0 QB takedowns, marking his second career multi-sack game. Vea's 6.5 sacks on the season lead the Buccaneers and are a new career high for him, and he also ranks second among all NFL defensive tackles in that category. As a team, the Buccaneers are third in the league in 2022 with 29 sacks.
- Inside linebacker Lavonte David contributed three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed to the Bucs' defensive efforts, doing so in his 158th career game as a Buccaneer. That tied former Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott for the seventh most games played in franchise history.
- Tampa Bay's defense forced eight three-and-outs and only allowed 206 total yards of offense to the Rams. Los Angeles was also held to just nine total first downs, the fewest the Buccaneers have allowed in a single game since holding Detroit to eight on Nov. 23, 2008.