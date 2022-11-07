Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's Latest Game-Winning Drive Sets New NFL Standard

Data Crunch: On the same night that he hit an incredible milestone for passing yards, Tom Brady also produced the 55th game-winning drive of his career, a new league record

Nov 07, 2022 at 12:42 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball back one last time in their Week Nine battle with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they had 44 seconds to work with, 60 yards of grass between them and the end zone and no timeouts to help the process. Fortunately, they also had Tom Brady.

Thirty-five seconds later, rookie tight end Cade Otton stuck the ball over the goal line to complete a one-yard touchdown reception and a stunning six-play, 60-yard drive, and the Buccaneers had a life-affirming 16-13 victory that put them back into first place in the NFC South.

"We always have a chance with him," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of Brady. "We're grateful to have him. He got over 100,000 yards – that's a long playing career for anybody. He still plays at a high level. We love the guy to death.

"I mean you run out of things to say about him. I'm sure I can't say anything different than the 50 million people that [have] already commented things on him. He's a great player. He's one of the best, if not the best to ever play the game, and he continues to do that."

Indeed, if the Buccaneers had reason to feel confident despite a dire situation in the game's final minute, it was because they had witnessed this scene before. So has every NFL fan over the past two decades. As of Sunday, Tom Brady is now the NFL's all-time leader in "Game-Winning Drives*."

(Per Pro Football Reference, a Game-Winning Drive (GWD) most involve possession of the ball in fourth-quarter or overtime and must start with the winning team tied or down by one score (1-8 points). Obviously, the scoring team must also hold on to win the game.)

Brady's latest GWD was the 55th of his illustrious career, breaking a tie in that category with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Most Game-Winning Drives, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeam(s)GWDs
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers55
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos54
Ben RoethlisbergerSteelers53
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts53
Dan MarinoDolphins47

The Bucs' victory on Sunday also qualifies as a "4th Quarter Comeback," or 4QC, a situation in which a team has a scoring drive to tie or win a game after trailing at some point in the fourth quarter or overtime. Brady has now led as many 4th Quarter Comebacks as any quarterback in league annals.

Most Fourth-Quarter Comebacks, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeam(s)4QCs
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers43
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos43
Ben RoethlisbergerSteelers41
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts37
Drew BreesChargers/Saints36

Those two records are significant because Brady clearly cares more about winning games than setting new statistical milestones. He specifically said as much in his postgame press conference. Still, whether or not it's his goal, Brady simply can't stop reaching new NFL heights. About halfway through his 280-yard outing on Sunday, he became the first quarterback ever to throw for 100,000 passing yards, playoffs included.

That's 100,000 passing yards.

Most Passing Yards, Regular Season and Postseason, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeam(s)Yards
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers100,116
Drew BreesChargers/Saints85,724
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos79,279
Brett FavrePackers/Jets/Vikings77,693
Ben RoethlisbergerSteelers70,060

Brady, of course, already held the passing yardage records in the regular season, the postseason and combined, but advancing into six digits simply underscored how incredible his career has been. Similarly, Brady was already the league's all-time leader in regular-season pass completions, but he hit another shiny new landmark on Sunday, becoming the first passer to roll past 7,500.

Most Pass Completions, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeam(s)Completions
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers7,523
Drew BreesChargers/Saints7,142
Brett FavrePackers/Jets/Vikings6,300
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos6,125
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts5,445

Brady's touchdown toss to Otton was his 58th and final pass of the game; that tied for the third most passes he has ever thrown in a single game. None of those passes was intercepted, as Brady hasn't been picked off since the Bucs' Week One win in Dallas. He now owns the second-longest streak of consecutive passes in NFL history, and the longest of his career. It is also, of course, the longest such streak by a Buccaneers quarterback.

Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackDatesPasses
Tom Brady9/11-10/23/22*373
Tom Brady9/9-10/14/21228
Tom Brady10/4-11/8/20199
Jeff Garcia9/9-10/28/07197

Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamSeason(s)Streak
Aaron RodgersPackers2018402
Tom Brady*Buccaneers2022373
Tom BradyPatriots2010-11358
Derek CarrRaiders2018332
Derek CarrRaiders2019-20316

(* Active streak.)

Brady's one-touchdown, no-interception outing increased his lead on the NFL's TD/INT ratio chart this season.

Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamTD/INT
Tom BradyBuccaneers10.00
Jalen HurtsEagles6.00
Tua TagovailoaDolphins5.00
Patrick MahomesChiefs4.20
Geno SmithSeahawks3.75

WR Mike Evans caught five of Brady's passes for 40 yards and also drew two key pass interference calls, one for 32 yards on the Bucs' field goal drive to end the first half and one in the end zone directly before Otton's touchdown. In the process, Evans inched closer tobecoming the 51st player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Evans currently ranks fourth among active players in the league in career receiving yards.

Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Yards
Julio JonesFalcons/Titans/Buccaneers13,455
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals10,879
A.J. GreenBengals/Cardinals10,334
Mike EvansBuccaneers9,918
Travis KelceChiefs9,665

Evans merely extended his own franchise record for receiving yards on Sunday, but he got some new company in the top two on that list. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin caught seven passes for 36 yards and in the process passed Mark Carrier to take over the second spot.

Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerSeasonsYards
Mike Evans2014-229,918
Chris Godwin2017-225,047
Mark Carrier1987-925,018
Kevin House1980-864,928
Vincent Jackson2012-164,326

Otton led the Buccaneers on Sunday with 68 receiving yards gained on five receptions. He continues to lead all NFL rookie tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards.

Most Receptions, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022

Table inside Article
Tight EndTeamRecs.
Cade OttonBuccaneers23
Daniel BellingerGiants16
Isaiah Likely*Ravens16

Most Receiving Yards, Rookie Tight Ends, 2022

Table inside Article
Tight EndTeamYards
Cade OttonBuccaneers246
Greg DulcichBroncos182
Isaiah Likely*Ravens181

(* Likely and the Ravens play on Monday night.)

Kicker Ryan Succop accounted for 10 of Tampa Bay's 16 points on Sunday with three field goals, including a 50-yarder, and one extra point. He did have a 52-yard attempt blocked in the second quarter, marking just his second miss of the season in 24 tries. Succop ranks third in the NFL with 76 points and is the league-leader with 22 field goals overall.

Most Field Goals Made, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
KickerTeamFGM
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers22
Nick FolkPatriots19
Jason MyersSeahawks18
Daniel CarlsonRaiders18
Graham GanoGiants17

Meanwhile, rookie punter Jake Camarda turned in what is at least statistically the greatest game ever by a Buccaneers punter, and one of the best in NFL history. Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, producing a gross average of 59.5 yards, a net average of 54.2 yards and four punts downed inside the 20. His gross average tied the NFL's all-time record for games with at least six punt attempts, and his net average ranked second.

Highest Single-Game Gross Punting Average, NFL History (minimum six punts)

Table inside Article
PunterTeamOpp., DateAvg.
Jake CamardaBuccaneersRams, 11/6/2259.50
Mike ScifresChargersRams, 10/17/1059.50
Michael DicksonSeahawksBroncos, 9/9/1859.00
Shane LechlerTexansCardinals, 11/10/1358.86

Highest Single-Game Net Punting Average, NFL History (minimum six punts)

Table inside Article
PunterTeamOpp., DateAvg.
Michael DicksonSeahawksBroncos, 9/9/1857.50
Tommy TownsendChiefsPackers, 11/7/2154.33
Jake CamardaBuccaneersRams, 11/6/2254.17
Johnny HekkerRamsPatriots, 12/4/1652.88

Camarda's six punts included blasts of 74, 68 and 66 yards, the first of which tied the Buccaneers' all-time record for longest punt. Those three kicks represent six of the eight longest punts in franchise annals. He also set a new team record for most punts of 60-plus yards in a single season, with nine.

Longest Punts, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PunterOpponentDateYards
Jake CamardaRams11/6/202274
Sean LandetaJets12/14/199774
Tom TupaSaints12/1/200271
Dave GreenLions11/20/197770
Jake CamardaRams11/6/202268
Jake CamardaRams11/6/202266
Bradley PinionCowboys9/9/202166
Michael KoenenBears10/23/201166

**

Additional Notes:

- Tom Brady spread the ball around to multiple pass catchers in Sunday's win. In fact, he completed at least five passes to five different players, and that's the first time that has been accomplished in a single game in Buccaneers history. Those five recipients were Scotty Miller (7), Chris Godwin (7), Cade Otton (5), Leonard Fournette (5) and Mike Evans (5).

- Defensive lineman Vita Vea led the Buccaneers' four-sack effort with 2.0 QB takedowns, marking his second career multi-sack game. Vea's 6.5 sacks on the season lead the Buccaneers and are a new career high for him, and he also ranks second among all NFL defensive tackles in that category. As a team, the Buccaneers are third in the league in 2022 with 29 sacks.

- Inside linebacker Lavonte David contributed three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed to the Bucs' defensive efforts, doing so in his 158th career game as a Buccaneer. That tied former Pro Bowl fullback Mike Alstott for the seventh most games played in franchise history.

- Tampa Bay's defense forced eight three-and-outs and only allowed 206 total yards of offense to the Rams. Los Angeles was also held to just nine total first downs, the fewest the Buccaneers have allowed in a single game since holding Detroit to eight on Nov. 23, 2008.

