Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

Aug 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Grant Stuard is headed back to Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Stuard, a second-year inside linebacker and special teams ace, to the Indianapolis Colts along with a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In return, the Buccaneers received the Colts' sixth-round pick in the same draft.

Stuard's last action as a Buccaneer came this past Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium, in Tampa Bay's 24-10 preseason loss to the Colts. As a rookie in 2021, the former University of Houston standout played in all 19 games, including the playoffs, almost exclusively on special teams. He led the team with 14 kick-coverage stops, including three in the postseason.

The Buccaneers selected Stuard with the 259th and final pick of the 2021 draft, making him that year's 'Mr. Irrelevant.' He was the latest draft pick to make the team's active roster as a rookie since running back Mazio Royster, the 284th pick of the 1992 draft.

The trade of Stuard leaves the Buccaneers with five inside linebackers, including the starting duo of Lavonte David and Devin White. Second-year man K.J. Britt, a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2021, is expected to be the primary backup to David and White, while undrafted rookies Olakunle Fatukasi and J.J. Russell are vying for roster spots. Fatukasi led the team in the preseason with 20 tackles and also produced 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a stop on special teams. Russell was second on the team with 12 tackles, adding two quarterback hits and a kick-coverage tackle.

The Buccaneers must trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Following the trade of Stuard, the team has 26 more moves to make to get to that limit.

