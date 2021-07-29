Training Days | S.S. Mailbag

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in February, and while the community celebrated General Manager Jason Licht got to work on the team's attempt at a title defense in 2021. With some deft maneuvering through free agency, Licht and his staff managed to bring back every Super Bowl and virtually every key contributor. The free agency losses essentially boiled down to a special teams ace (Ryan Smith), a fourth-string safety (Andrew Adams) and a reserve offensive tackle (Joe Haeg).

After that was taken care of, Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians helmed a draft that brought in seven more players. After getting huge contributions during their Super Bowl run from 2020 draftees Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield, Jr., the Buccaneers may find it tougher to get their rookies involved in 2021. It's a good problem to have, but it just makes the fight for roster spots and consequential jobs a little tougher for this year's draft class than some in the past.

That fight started in earnest this week when the Buccaneers convened their 2021 training camp. We're now four practices in and the players are enjoying their first day off after four very steamy mornings. And how are those 2021 draftees faring so far?

It's a little too early to tell but several of them have been topics of discussion in post-practice interviews. First-round pick Joe Tryon looks like "the real deal" to fellow edge rusher Shaq Barrett but the real work doesn't start for the men on the line of scrimmage until the pads go on Saturday. Second-round quarterback Kyle Trask has been working primarily on Field Two with the reserves but is "growing" and "in no hurry," according to Arians. Versatile third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey is learning the center position and getting most of his work with Blaine Gabbert.

Fourth-round wide receiver Jaelon Darden has probably cut the highest profile of the seven draftees so far mostly because of the position he plays. He's been given some work with Tom Brady and the starters – always a good sign – and has quickly shown a talent for getting open, though early-NFL jitters may have led to a couple drops. Fifth-rounder K.J. Britt and seventh-rounder Grant Stuard, both inside linebackers, have gotten a lot of snaps on Field Two with the reserves and have led the way as that group has executed well and with few mental errors, according to Arians. Seventh-round cornerback Chris Wilcox has not yet practiced after starting camp on the active/PUP list.

Wilcox, obviously, is in the toughest situation in that group. He's one of 10 cornerbacks on the roster but he can't really earn a spot of any significance if he gets on the field. The fact that he started camp on the active/PUP list means it's possible he will also start the regular season on the reserve/PUP list, which would put him out for at least the first six games.

The thing is, the situation for this year's draft class as a whole really isn't much different from ones in the past. It simply is not common for every player a team drafts to immediately find some role on the team as a rookie. Some never do. The Buccaneers had conducted 45 NFL drafts before this last one; do you know how many times every player in a particular draft class played in a regular-season game as a rookie?

Three.

Every player the Buccaneers drafted got into a regular-season game as a rookie in 1996, 2013 and 2018. That's it.

Now, it actually makes sense that this never happened before the 1990s because until 1992 the draft was 12 rounds long. A team might occasionally hit on a pick in the 10th round and beyond – such as 12th-rounder David Logan in 1979 – but it pretty much never unearths a gem with all of them. Before the Bucs drafted Logan in the final round in '79, they landed in the 11th round on Bob Rippentrop, a blocking tight end out of Fresno State. He did not make it.

The 1996 draft is best known as the one that produced Mike Alstott and Donnie Abraham in the second and third rounds. Before that, Tony Dungy's first team doubled down on the defensive line in the first round with Regan Upshaw and Marcus Jones, and both worked out okay, particularly Jones. Fourth-round pick Jason Odom became a starting right tackle before his career was cut short by back injuries. After that, we get to the finish line with a handful of technicalities. Fourth-round safety Eric Austin played in two games as a rookie, and in his career. Fifth-round defensive tackle Jason Maniecki stuck around a bit longer, with five games as a rookie and 18 over three seasons. Sixth-round wideout Nilo Silvan, a return specialist, got into seven games in 1996 but none after that. Seventh-round Reggie Rusk completed the set by playing in exactly one game as a rookie, though he stuck around in the NFL through the 2000 season.

Fast-forward another 17 years until the Bucs put together a 2013 draft class of second-round cornerback Johnthan Banks, third-round quarterback Mike Glennon, the fourth-round D-Line duo of Akeem Spence and William Gholston, fifth-round defensive end Steven Means and sixth-round running back Mike James. Banks, Glennon and Spence all became starters quickly though none were Bucs for the long haul. Gholston only started two games as a rookie but has since enjoyed a very good and ongoing career in Tampa. Means didn't last long with the Bucs – 11 games in two years – but is still in the league, currently with the Falcons. James got a golden chance to start as a rookie due to injuries at his position but then got hurt himself after three starts. He played 15 more games over the next two years.

And then just three years ago the Bucs put together a 2018 draft class that paid immediate dividends and eventually produced five starters still on the roster: first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea, second-round running back Ronald Jones, second-round cornerback Carlton Davis, third-round guard Alex Cappa and fourth-round safety Jordan Whitehead. Second-round cornerback M.J. Stewart is now in Cleveland but did play 21 games over two seasons in Tampa, including 11 as a rookie. Fifth-round wide receiver Justin Watson played 12 games as a rookie and is back to try to make the roster for a fourth season, though currently on active/PUP. Sixth-round linebacker Jack Cichy never shook his unfortunate injury luck from college but completes the set by playing in six games as a rookie and 16 over three seasons.

Could the 2021 draft class become the fourth one on this list. History suggests the odds are heavily against it as a group, but I'm sure each individual draftee is going to battle hard to hold up his end of the bargain.

And now on to your questions.

Hi Scott,

Thanks for all the effort you put in to answer even the most difficult questions. It's always fun to read The Mailbag.

I was thrilled that Mike Evans had another 1000 yard season, and I hope he'll get his 8th one this year. But Mike is not only great with receptions; it seemed like he got us a lot of yards drawing penalties from our opponents. Is that a measurable statistic? It would interesting to see what we gained from him in that way too.

Hope you and Kasey and Carmen and Jeff are having a good summer. Best wishes to all of you, and of course to our World Championship Bucs!

Rusti in Altamonte Springs (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

It's good to hear from you again, Rusti. And I think you know me well enough to know the kind of question I'll really enjoy digging into. Like this one.

That said, I think you're going to find my research on this one a little thin and yet still providing a pretty clear answer to your question. And that answer is: Yes, Evans adds more hidden penalty yardage than your average receiver, at least in the last two years. Quite a bit more.

To answer your first question, yes that is a measurable statistic. In a play-by-play for a game it looks like this:

1-10-TB 25 (13:13) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (M.Williams).

PENALTY on NO-M.Williams, Defensive Pass Interference, 45 yards, enforced at TB 25 – No Play

All of the information in there can be compiled and various organizations compile all of it. In this case, we can see that Evans drew a penalty that was worth 45 yards. If we go through all the play-by-plays and add up every time this happened, we would know how many yards Evans gave the Bucs through drawing penalties. In fact, I could do that pretty easily and it would probably only take 20 or 30 minutes. I don't need to do that, though, because I know of several places I can look up the specific penalty details for any given player.

The problem is, to answer your question I need to know how many penalties every pass-catcher drew and for how many yards to answer your question. You want a comparison. If Evans drew five penalties for 130 yards last year, is that a lot? Or is that low compared to what, say, Michael Thomas or Julio Jones draws?

And that's the difficult part. That sort of database is probably out there, but I have not found it yet. However, on the excellent Football Outsiders site, I did find (in an area for which you need a subscription to access) a table of receiver statistics that includes the number (and yards) of defensive pass interference penalties they drew. And, really, I think that's what you're looking for with this question, Rusti. I mean, Mike probably drew a couple defensive holding penalties along the way, perhaps an unnecessary roughness call or two, but it's DPI that we really care about. Those are the big ones.

So by looking through those tables for the past seven years, I was able to compare Evans' number of DPI calls to all other receivers and tight ends. (FO does not have that column for running backs but I doubt any back would rank high on a list of DPI's drawn anyway.) And the information is overwhelming: Mike Evans is by far the NFL's best at drawing defensive pass interference penalties, but only over the past two seasons.

In 2019, Evans tied for first with Odell Beckham and Courtland Sutton by drawing eight DPIs. His 139 total yards on those penalties was second to the 150 drawn by Sutton.

In 2020, Evans ranked first in the NFL with nine DPI's drawn, one more than rookie Chase Claypool. His 171 yards on those penalties were second to the 185 for Claypool. T.Y. Hilton and DeVante Parker were next with seven each.

Beckham was limited to seven games last year and Sutton suffered a season-ending injury in Week One, so neither was able to duplicate their high DPI numbers from 2019. Hilton drew three more calls in 2019 and Parker drew four. And that's the thing that stands out the most here: Mike Evans was the only player to draw at least five defensive pass interference calls in both 2019 and 2020.