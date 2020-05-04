Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' undrafted free agent class of 2020 includes a developmental quarterback, an all-purpose offensive weapon from a small school and a former Buccaneer player who is named…uh…Player and is now a Buccaneer again.

The Buccaneers picked seven players in the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25, then immediately began calling prospects who were not selected as soon as the seventh round ended on Saturday. On Monday, the team announced a group of nine undrafted free agents they have officially signed; more additions could follow. The first list included San Diego quarterback Reid Sinnett, LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity and Texas center Zach Shackelford.

Here are the nine undrafted free agent signings the Buccaneers announced on Monday:

Position, Player, College

OLB Michael Divinity, LSU

OLB Cam Gill, Wagner College

S Javon Hagan, Ohio

WR Travis Jonsen, Montana State

G John Molchon, Boise State

OLB Nasir Player, East Tennessee State

DT Benning Potoa'e, Washington

C Zach Schackelford, Texas

QB Reid Sinnett, San Diego

The former Buccaneer is defensive end Nasir Player, who played at East Tennessee State, a program that shares Tampa Bay's team name. Player led ETSU's defense in 2019 with 4.5 sacks and had 10 tackles for loss. Wideout Travis Jonsen was the second-leading pass-catcher, third-leading rusher and third-leading passer at Montana State last season. Divinity helped LSU win last year's National Championship game against Clemson after a standout season in 2018. Shackelford made starts at center in all four of his seasons with the Longhorns and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year.

The most noteworthy addition may be that of Sinnett, who joins quarterbacks Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the Bucs' roster. Prior to the draft, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would be interested in adding a developmental quarterback if the right fit was available at the right time. However, that opportunity never arose and Arians mentioned in his post-draft press conference that the team had identified an undrafted free agent they believed had a significant amount of upside.

That was presumably Sinnett, who led the University of San Diego Toreros to the FCS playoffs last season. In his one year as a starter, the 6-4, 225-pound Sinnett completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and finished 11th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top FCS player in the nation.