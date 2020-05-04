Monday, May 04, 2020 04:59 PM

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

QB Reid Sinnett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' undrafted free agent class of 2020 includes a developmental quarterback, an all-purpose offensive weapon from a small school and a former Buccaneer player who is named…uh…Player and is now a Buccaneer again.

The Buccaneers picked seven players in the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25, then immediately began calling prospects who were not selected as soon as the seventh round ended on Saturday. On Monday, the team announced a group of nine undrafted free agents they have officially signed; more additions could follow. The first list included San Diego quarterback Reid Sinnett, LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity and Texas center Zach Shackelford.

Here are the nine undrafted free agent signings the Buccaneers announced on Monday:

Position, Player, College

  • OLB Michael Divinity, LSU
  • OLB Cam Gill, Wagner College
  • S Javon Hagan, Ohio
  • WR Travis Jonsen, Montana State
  • G John Molchon, Boise State
  • OLB Nasir Player, East Tennessee State
  • DT Benning Potoa'e, Washington
  • C Zach Schackelford, Texas
  • QB Reid Sinnett, San Diego

The former Buccaneer is defensive end Nasir Player, who played at East Tennessee State, a program that shares Tampa Bay's team name. Player led ETSU's defense in 2019 with 4.5 sacks and had 10 tackles for loss. Wideout Travis Jonsen was the second-leading pass-catcher, third-leading rusher and third-leading passer at Montana State last season. Divinity helped LSU win last year's National Championship game against Clemson after a standout season in 2018. Shackelford made starts at center in all four of his seasons with the Longhorns and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year.

The most noteworthy addition may be that of Sinnett, who joins quarterbacks Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the Bucs' roster. Prior to the draft, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would be interested in adding a developmental quarterback if the right fit was available at the right time. However, that opportunity never arose and Arians mentioned in his post-draft press conference that the team had identified an undrafted free agent they believed had a significant amount of upside.

That was presumably Sinnett, who led the University of San Diego Toreros to the FCS playoffs last season. In his one year as a starter, the 6-4, 225-pound Sinnett completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and finished 11th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top FCS player in the nation.

Sinnett will have several fellow rookies to work with in passing drills, including fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson from Minnesota and Jonsen, who was named to the Big Sky Conference first team in 2019 as an all-purpose player after catching 55 passes for 580 yards and rushing 82 times for another 526 yards.

