Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson and Miami kicker Jose Borregales are among the rookies the Bucs added following their seven-player haul in the 2021 NFL Draft

May 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

helmet

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers more than doubled their 2021 rookie class on Thursday by officially signing eight undrafted free agents who had agreed to come to Tampa. That group includes a second kicker for the camp roster, a second-team All-SEC guard and a safety who will try to become just the fourth player from Stony Brook to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

The Buccaneers lined up those rookie signings after selecting seven players in the 2021 NFL Draft from April 29 to May 1. That group plus another handful of tryout players and first-year men already on the roster will convene for a rookie mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on May 14-15.

Here are the eight players the Buccaneers have signed so far as undrafted free agents:

Table inside Article
Pos. Player College
T Calvin Ashley Florida A&M
K Jose Borregales Miami (FL)
S Augie Contressa Stony Brook
G Sadarius Hutcherson South Carolina
CB Cameron Kinley Navy
DL Elijah Ponder Cincinnati
WR T.J. Simmons West Virginia
S Lawrence White Iowa State

Borregales was considered a possible Day Three draft pick after he won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker in 2020 and was an Associated Press first-team All-American. He transferred from Florida International last season and went on to make 20 of his 22 field goals and all 37 of his extra point tries.

Hutcherson played four different positions on South Carolina's offensive line, including 11 starts at left tackle in 2019, but he spent all of his 2020 campaign at left guard. In addition to his all-conference honors from Pro Football Focus he was a team captain as a senior and was on the list of invitees to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Contressa will try to be the first Stony Brook player to play in a regular-season NFL game since tackle Timon Parris got into four contests with Washington in 2018 and 2019. Other former Stony Brook players to see regular-season NFL action include linebacker Victor Ochi (two games with the Jets in 2016) and tight end Will Tye (32 games with the Giants and Jets in 2015-17). Contessa started for three seasons for the Seawolves and was a second-team all-conference choice last year.

Kinley could become the first player from any of the Federal Service Academies to play for the Buccaneers. There were three former Navy players active in the NFL last year: Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona, Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (he finished his collegiate career at Notre Dame) and Miami wide receiver Malcolm Perry. Kinley, the Naval Academy's Class President in 2021, started for the Midshipmen the past two years, during which he recorded 64 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

In addition to Borregales, the Buccaneers found another new rookie from an instate school, signing Florida A&M's Ashley. Ashley, a 6-7 and 330-pound offensive tackle, spent time at Auburn and FAU before ending up with the Rattlers for the 2019 season. He could potentially play guard in the NFL.

Ponder won first-team all-conference honors as a junior at Cincinnati and second-team accolades last year. He played in 32 games for the Bearcats and produced 64 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Simmons played in 30 games with 21 starts spread out over the past three seasons at West Virginia and recorded 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. His average of 17.4 yards per catch in 2020 ranked second in the Big 12. White was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection each of the past two years at Iowa State. In 37 career games he had 150 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Blaine Gabbert Returns to Bucs' QB Corps

The Buccaneers have re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert, who has made 48 career starts in the NFL and was Tom Brady's primary backup during the 2020 Super Bowl season
news

Bucs Claim OLB Ladarius Hamilton from Cowboys

Former Cowboys edge rusher Ladarius Hamilton, who had 15 sacks in his last two collegiate seasons, is the third player from the University of North Texas the Buccaneers have added in the last six days
news

Bucs Add CB Nate Brooks

The Bucs continued to push their roster closer to the offseason limit on Thursday with another free agent signing, adding former Dolphins and Ravens cornerback Nate Brooks
news

Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

The Bucs dipped into the veteran ranks of free agency following last weekend's draft, signing former Packers safety Raven Greene and former Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones 
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Vita Vea

As expected, the Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on DL Vita Vea's initial NFL contract, which extends the deal through the 2022 season
news

QB Ryan Griffin Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Quarterback Ryan Griffin has already spent six seasons in a Buccaneers uniform and is now set to extend that run after signing a new contract with the team for the third time
news

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons
news

Bucs Bring Veteran DL Steve McLendon Back

DL Steve McLendon re-signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday as the team continues to bring back not only its full complement of starters from the Super Bowl but also many key reserves
news

Ross Cockrell Re-Signs with Buccaneers

CB Ross Cockrell, who was a key reserve in the Buccaneers' secondary in 2020, is the latest member of the 2020 Super Bowl team to return to the team with a new deal
news

Ndamukong Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers Again

DL Ndamukong Suh, who had six sacks in 2020 and was at the center of the league's best run defense is returning for a third season in Tampa after re-signing with the defending Super Bowl champs on Monday
news

Leonard Fournette Returns as Bucs Keep Super Bowl Team Together

The Buccaneers have re-signed RB Leonard Fournette, who emerged as a critical part of the offense during the team's postseason run to Super Bowl LV
Advertising