Bucs Waive CB Mazzi Wilkins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived first-year cornerback ﻿Mazzi Wilkins﻿ on Monday. Wilkins had been signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday and did take part in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

The move creates an opening on the 53-man roster, as no corresponding signing was announced. The Buccaneers started the week with an open spot on the 16-man practice squad, as well, thanks to Wilkins' promotion over the weekend. The former USF standout and Tampa native could possibly return to that unit and take that open spot.

Wilkins did not appear on defense against the Panthers but did play eight snaps on special teams. In Week One, he was one of the two players the Buccaneers elevated from the practice squad for game day under a rule new in 2020, but he did not see action in that contest.