Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Put Two On PUP List, Waive S Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers made a trio of pre-camp roster moves on Thursday, waiving/injured veteran S Curtis Riley and placing WR John Franklin and rookie CB Chris Wilcox on the active/PUP list

Jul 22, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran safety Curtis Riley with an injury designation on Thursday and also made a pair of procedural moves prior to the start of training camp practices on Sunday. The Buccaneers placed second-year wide receiver John Franklin and rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The waiver of Riley reduces Tampa Bay's current roster to 89 players, one below the limit for the start of training camp. Franklin and Wilcox will continue to count against that roster limit while on active/PUP and can be activated from that list at any time. The purpose of placing players on the active/PUP list before the start of camp is to keep open the option of putting them on the reserve/PUP list at the start of the regular season, if necessary.

Riley signed with the Buccaneers on May 17 after previously seeing regular-season action with the Titans, Giants, Raiders, Cardinals and Vikings. He suffered an Achilles tendon injury during the team's three-day mini-camp in June.

Franklin tore the ACL in his left knee during training camp with the Buccaneers last August, causing him to spend the entire 2020 season on injured reserve. He was in attendance at the Bucs' limited number of offseason workouts but did not participate. Franklin first joined the team in November of 2019, signing first to the practice squad and then getting a late-season promotion after converting from cornerback to wide receiver. He played in one game in 2019 and logged one carry for 11 yards.

Wilcox was the first of two seventh-round picks by Tampa Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected 251st overall out of BYU. He took part in team's offseason program but sustained a hamstring injury in the process.

