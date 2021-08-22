Bucs Waive Five In Advance of 80-Man Deadline

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived four players from their training camp roster: outside linebacker Quinton Bell, safety Nate Brooks, wide receiver T.J. Simmons and safety Lawrence White. In addition, running back Troymaine Pope was waived/injured. Those moves came one day after the Buccaneers second preseason game and two days before the league-mandated roster cuts from 85 to 80 players.

The NFL instituted a new process of reducing rosters from 90 at the start of training camp to the regular-season limit of 53 at the end of the preseason. Instead of a single deadline the weekend before Week One games, there are now three cut deadlines on successive Tuesdays. Each team will be required to get down to the 53-man limit by Tuesday, August 31.

After Sunday's cuts, the Buccaneers will have an 80-man roster to take into their preseason finale at Houston this coming Saturday.

Simmons and White were undrafted rookies out of West Virginia and Iowa State, respectively. The Buccaneers first signed Bell to their practice squad in 2019 and he appeared in five games for the team last season before returning to the practice squad. Tampa Bay signed Brooks and Pope as veteran free agents in May after the draft.