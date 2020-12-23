Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive/Injured S Justin Evans

The Bucs have parted ways with S Justin Evans, a 2017 second-round pick who hasn't played since 2018 due to lingering foot issues…Tampa Bay also brought WR Josh Pearson back to the practice squad after Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers

Dec 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

190827_KZ_Practice_054

Safety Justin Evans' time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end.

The Buccaneers waived/injured Evans after a failed physical, closing out a four-year run that began when the former Texas A&M star was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round in 2017. Tampa Bay also re-signed rookie wide receiver Josh Pearson to the practice squad after quarterback Josh Rosen was signed off that crew to the San Francisco 49ers' active roster.

Evans showed promise as a rookie, starting 11 games and intercepting three passes, but a foot injury sustained in 2018 derailed his Buccaneer career. He played in 10 games that season but ended the campaign on injured reserve and then started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list in 2019, eventually ending up on injured reserve. This year, Evans once again started training camp on the active/PUP list and then was moved to the reserve/PUP list to start the season. He was eligible to return after six weeks but never did make it back on the field.

In all, Evans played in 24 games with 21 starts for the Buccaneers, recording 125 tackles, four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery, which he returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers will get their iron-man left tackle back on the field this week as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday
news

Joseph, Mickens, Miller and Molchon All Protected on Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 16, and it's the same list as Week 15: K Greg Joseph, WR Jaydon Mickens, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon
news

Bucs Release Two Receivers from Practice Squad, Keep Punter and Snapper

The Buccaneers released WRs Cyril Grayson and Josh Pearson from the practice squad Monday, indirectly creating space to keep punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn
news

Bucs Elevate Two from Practice Squad, Sign Punter and Long-Snapper

On Friday, the Bucs elevated kicker Greg Joseph and guard Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Atlanta and then signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad
news

Donovan Smith Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

T Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close proximity to a family member who has tested positive, as he explained in a statement…Smith will not play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Specialists Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers activated punter Bradley Pinion, placekicker Ryan Succop and long-snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, clearing them to be available for Sunday's game in Atlanta
news

Ronald Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

One day after putting three specialists on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers have added a fourth player to that group in Week 15: Running back Ronald Jones
news

Specialists Succop, Pinion & Triner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers placed specialists Ryan Succop, Bradley Pinion and Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
news

Bucs Protect Joseph, Miller and Molchon Again

The Buccaneers' Week 15 list of protected practice squad players is the same as last week: K Greg Joseph, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon
news

Bucs Elevate Herb Miller, Add Cam Brate to Injury Report

CB Herb Miller will be eligible to play against the Vikings on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad but TE Cam Brate is now questionable for the game due to illness
news

Bucs Re-Sign Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have brought back wide receiver and kick returner Jaydon Mickens, who was waived on Monday and will now be on the team's practice squad

Advertising