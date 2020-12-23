Bucs Waive/Injured S Justin Evans

The Buccaneers waived/injured Evans after a failed physical, closing out a four-year run that began when the former Texas A&M star was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round in 2017. Tampa Bay also re-signed rookie wide receiver Josh Pearson to the practice squad after quarterback Josh Rosen was signed off that crew to the San Francisco 49ers' active roster.

Evans showed promise as a rookie, starting 11 games and intercepting three passes, but a foot injury sustained in 2018 derailed his Buccaneer career. He played in 10 games that season but ended the campaign on injured reserve and then started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list in 2019, eventually ending up on injured reserve. This year, Evans once again started training camp on the active/PUP list and then was moved to the reserve/PUP list to start the season. He was eligible to return after six weeks but never did make it back on the field.