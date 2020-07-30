Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 01:01 PM

Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall

Tampa Bay reduced its eventual camp roster to 84 players on Thursday by waiving fourth-year TE Jordan Leggett and third-year safety Deiondre' Hall

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

leggUntitled-1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trimmed their training camp roster by two spots on Thursday, waiving fourth-year tight end Jordan Leggett and third-year safety Deiondre' Hall.

The moves reduce the Buccaneers' roster to 84 players. Further cuts will be needed to get to the new camp limit of 80 before practices begin in mid-August. Tampa Bay also waived/NFI linebacker Kendell Beckwith on Tuesday, marking the first addition to or subtraction from the roster in over two months.

Leggett first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Jets in May of 2019 after he had spent two seasons in New York. The former fifth-round pick out of Clemson was waived by the Buccaneers at the end of the preseason but immediately re-signed to the practice squad. He spent seven games on that unit before being promoted to the active roster, but he was inactive for the next eight contests before returning to the practice squad in Week 17. Leggett was then re-signed by the Bucs to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

Hall was also signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Buccaneers after last season, but that was his first time on Tampa Bay's roster. A 2016 fourth-round pick by Chicago out of Northern Iowa, he saw time with the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles before coming to Tampa, appearing in 23 regular-season games from 2016-18.

Related Content

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Safety Justin Evans #21
news

Bucs Update Status of Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith

As they prepare to start training camp, the Buccaneers have placed S Justin Evans on the active/PUP list and waived/NFI LB Kendell Beckwith
Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons
Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer
news

Shaq Barrett Signs Franchise Tag Tender Offer

As expected, NFL sack king Shaq Barrett will play in Tampa again in 2020 after signing on Wednesday the one-year tender offer that the Bucs extended to him in March as part of the franchise tag
Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth
news

Bucs Re-Sign Josh Wells to Bolster Tackle Depth

The Bucs have retained another one of their unrestricted free agents, bringing back veteran lineman Josh Wells, who served as the swing tackle in 2019 and started at both right and left tackle
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) intercepts a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (7) on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (35) is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news

Bucs Complete Deals with Four More Undrafted Free Agents

Not long after announcing the signings of nine players who went undrafted in April, the Buccaneers added four more to their rookie haul, including Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley
QB Reid Sinnett
news

Bucs Add to 2020 Draft Haul in 'Round Eight'

The Bucs found a rookie quarterback after the draft and also added a trio of outside linebacker prospects in their first group of undrafted rookie signings
Elliott Fry
news

Bucs Claim Kicker Elliott Fry

Tampa Bay has added a second kicker to its offseason roster, claiming Elliott Fry off waivers from Carolina…Fry, who had a strong season in the short-lived AAF, is competition for incumbent Matt Gay
Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of TE O.J. Howard's initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2017
Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers
news

Stunning Trade Reunites Rob Gronkowski with Tom Brady as Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's impressive 2020 offseason got another jolt on Tuesday when the Buccaneers sent a fourth-round pick to New England for Rob Gronkowski, one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history
Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs
news

Blaine Gabbert Gets Second Act with Bucs

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert, who has starting experience in a Bruce Arians offense, will get another shot at claiming the Bucs' top reserve spot after he lost the 2019 season to a shoulder injury

Advertising