Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trimmed their training camp roster by two spots on Thursday, waiving fourth-year tight end Jordan Leggett and third-year safety Deiondre' Hall.

The moves reduce the Buccaneers' roster to 84 players. Further cuts will be needed to get to the new camp limit of 80 before practices begin in mid-August. Tampa Bay also waived/NFI linebacker Kendell Beckwith on Tuesday, marking the first addition to or subtraction from the roster in over two months.

Leggett first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Jets in May of 2019 after he had spent two seasons in New York. The former fifth-round pick out of Clemson was waived by the Buccaneers at the end of the preseason but immediately re-signed to the practice squad. He spent seven games on that unit before being promoted to the active roster, but he was inactive for the next eight contests before returning to the practice squad in Week 17. Leggett was then re-signed by the Bucs to a reserve/futures contract after the season.