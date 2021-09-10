Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

On Friday, the Buccaneers waived first-year safety Chris Cooper, who had initially made the 53-man roster after performing well on special teams in the preseason

Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Friday by waiving first-year safety Chris Cooper. There was no corresponding move to fill that spot announced at the time.

Cooper was one of only three non-rookie newcomers to make the Buccaneers' initial active roster in 2021, along with running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Dee Delaney. He was also one of the most unexpected players to make the cut, given that he had only joined the team on the opening day of training camp, but he shined on special teams in the preseason.

Cooper had previously spent time on practice squads with the Bengals, Falcons, Chiefs and Broncos. He was originally an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook, signing with the Colts in 2018.

Cooper was inactive for the Buccaneers' season-opening win over Dallas on Thursday night.

