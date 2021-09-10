Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Friday by waiving first-year safety Chris Cooper. There was no corresponding move to fill that spot announced at the time.

Cooper was one of only three non-rookie newcomers to make the Buccaneers' initial active roster in 2021, along with running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Dee Delaney. He was also one of the most unexpected players to make the cut, given that he had only joined the team on the opening day of training camp, but he shined on special teams in the preseason.