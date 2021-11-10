Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 10: Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown Sit Out

The Buccaneers are coming off a week's rest as they enter Week 10 and list seven players on their first injury report. Of those seven, four did not practice, including wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, along with tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Both cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Dee Delaney were limited, while running back Giovani Bernard practiced fully.

Head Coach Bruce Arians did not provide a timetable for Godwin, Brown or Gronkowski, giving a 'we'll see' on Godwin, specifically. In good news, Arians said Delaney should be fine for Sunday as the Bucs slowly but surely seem to be regaining secondary depth.

The Washington Football Team is also coming off their bye week but listed nine players on their practice report from Wednesday, including defensive end Montez Sweat, who sat out practice with a jaw injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Limited Participation

Washington

WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation

T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation

CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation

TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate

G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation