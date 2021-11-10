Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 10: Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven total players on the first injury report of Week 10.

Nov 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

injurycdg

The Buccaneers are coming off a week's rest as they enter Week 10 and list seven players on their first injury report. Of those seven, four did not practice, including wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, along with tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Both cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Dee Delaney were limited, while running back Giovani Bernard practiced fully.

Head Coach Bruce Arians did not provide a timetable for Godwin, Brown or Gronkowski, giving a 'we'll see' on Godwin, specifically. In good news, Arians said Delaney should be fine for Sunday as the Bucs slowly but surely seem to be regaining secondary depth.

The Washington Football Team is also coming off their bye week but listed nine players on their practice report from Wednesday, including defensive end Montez Sweat, who sat out practice with a jaw injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate  

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Limited Participation

Washington

WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation

T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation

CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation

TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate

G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation

DE Montez Sweat (jaw) – Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 29: Antonio Brown Ruled Out

The Bucs have ruled out just one player ahead of their divisional matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 28: Two Players Upgraded

The Bucs got defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh back in a full capacity on Thursday after a mostly unchanged practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Oct. 27: Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman Limited

The Buccaneers got some good news when David, Gronkowski and Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday. 
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 22: Gronkowski, David, Sherman, Brown Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown as they take on the Bears at home this Sunday.
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: O.J. Howard Returns to Practice

There were minimal changes on the Buccaneers' practice report on Thursday but the team did get tight end O.J. Howard back in a limited capacity.
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers open full-speed practice missing six players ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 13: David, Gronkowski, Winfield Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs held their final practice of Week Six on Wednesday as they get set to travel to Philadelphia for tomorrow's game, ruling three players out.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 12: Ryan Jensen, Pat O'Connor Upgraded

The Buccaneers held another walk-through practice but upgraded two players on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 11: Bucs List 12 on Monday

The Buccaneers began preparation for their Week Six matchup with Philadelphia immediately with a walk-through practice on Monday.
news

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 8: Gronkowski, Winfield, O'Connor Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without three players this Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 7: Tampa Bay Practice Report Unchanged

The Buccaneers had no changes to their practice report on Thursday.
Advertising