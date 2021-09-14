Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder

Sep 14, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

transa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used all four of their practice squad protection options in Week One, but two of those protected players – safety Andrew Adams and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens – have since been promoted to the active roster. That led to a somewhat different protection list in Week Two.

For the second week in a row, tackle Brandon Walton and Deon Yelder will get that designation. This time, they'll be joined by kicker Jose Borregales and cornerback Herb Miller.

The option to protect players from being signed away by other teams was one of a number of new rules adopted regarding the practice squad in 2020 to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The NFL elected to keep those rules in place for 2021.

Each week, a team can submit a list of up to four players on its practice squad that other teams are prohibited from signing to their active rosters. In a normal week with a Sunday game, that protection starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and extends through game day. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so every practice squad player will still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protected spots.

The practice squads were expanded to 16 players last year and became even more important due to another new rule that was part of the new collective bargaining agreement ratified in 2020. Teams are now allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad and increase their game day rosters to 55 spots, with a maximum of 48 active. Additional players can also be activated as late as game day in order to replace players who were placed on the reserve/COVID list. That makes every practice squad player a potential contributor on game day, and teams can make sure that at least four of them are still on that unit at the end of the week.

Both Adams and Mickens were elevated for the season-opening win over Dallas, and both made significant contributions. Mickens was subsequently promoted to the active roster on Saturday and Adams followed suit on Monday.

The Buccaneers are a little thinner at cornerback than they were to begin the season after starter Sean Murphy-Bunting landed on injured reserve on Monday with an elbow injury. Miller is one of two cornerbacks on the team's practice squad, along with recently-signed veteran Pierre Desir. Miller spent all of last season on the Bucs' practice squad but was elevated repeatedly and ended up seeing action in four games.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote Andrew Adams, Put Two on IR

The Bucs will be without CB Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least three games as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to injured reserve in a round of moves that also included the signing of S Andrew Adams to the active roster
news

Jaydon Mickens Promoted Back to Active Roster

After a strong performance in the Bucs' season-opening win following his elevation from the practice squad, wideout and return man Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

On Friday, the Buccaneers waived first-year safety Chris Cooper, who had initially made the 53-man roster after performing well on special teams in the preseason
news

Andrew Adams, Jaydon Mickens Elevated for Thursday's Game

The Bucs gave themselves a couple more options at safety and wide receiver for Thursday night's Kickoff game against Dallas, utilizing the practice squad elevation rule introduced in 2020 to bring up Andrew Adams and Jaydon Mickens
news

Bucs Add K Jose Borregales to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed rookie kicker Jose Borregales to their practice squad, filling the last spot on that 16-man squad
news

Andrew Adams Among Four Practice Squad Players Protected in Week One

Tampa Bay will use all four of its practice squad protection options in Week One, submitting a list Tuesday that included S Andrew Adams, WR Jaydon Mickens, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Activate Ndamukong Suh, Get Roster Back to Full Strength

The Buccaneers activated starting defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the COVID list on Monday and waived rookie kicker Jose Borregales
news

Earl Watford Moves from COVID List to IR

The Buccaneers made a pair of roster moves with veteran guard Earl Watford on Sunday, first activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list and then putting him on injured reserve
news

Bucs Activate Nick Leverett, Put Cam Gill on IR

Versatile first-year lineman Nick Leverett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, taking a spot on the 53-man roster opened by the placement of OLB Cam Gill on injured reserve
news

Bucs Add Former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to Practice Squad

The Bucs filled the 15th of their 16 practice squad spots on Thursday afternoon by signing RB Darwin Thompson, who played in 26 games for Kansas City over the past two seasons
news

Bucs Activate Ryan Succop, Add to Practice Squad

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated K Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed G John Molchon on injured reserve and added four more players to the practice squad
Advertising