Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mike Evans Off, Bradley Pinion On Bucs' COVID List

WR Mike Evans returned to the active roster on Friday after spending the bulk of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list...P Bradley Pinion was also added to the COVID list

Dec 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

evanscovi

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is still dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in Week 15, but at least he won't be kept out of action in Week 17 by COVID-19.

On Friday, the Buccaneers activated Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he had originally landed on Monday. Evans missed the team's Week 16 win at Carolina due to the hamstring injury. The team also placed punter Bradley Pinion on the COVID list Friday.

Those two moves leaves the Bucs with four players on the COVID list: Pinion, wide receiver Jaelon Darden and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the list on Monday and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches came off it on Thursday.

Evans is the Buccaneers' second-leading receiver behind Chris Godwin, who is on injured reserve and will not return this season. Evans has caught 64 passes for 899 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns. Those 11 scoring catches rank second in the NFL to the 14 by the Rams' Cooper Kupp. Already the first player in NFL history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Evans is just 111 yards shy of making it eight in a row.

Pinion handled the Bucs' punting in each of the first 14 games but has recently been dealing with a right hip ailment. In Week 16, the Buccaneers elevated punter Sterling Hofrichter from the practice squad and handed him the punting duties against Carolina, with Pinion on the game day inactive list. Pinion has a gross average of 42.4 yards and a net average of 38.5 yards on 53 punts this year, with 23 kicks downed inside the 20 and just two touchbacks.

Related Content

news

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Returns from COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets
news

Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting Placed on COVID List

Two of the Buccaneers' starting cornerbacks landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their availability for Sunday's game at the Meadowlands in doubt
news

Bucs Bring OLB Elijah Ponder Back to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed outside linebacker Elijah Ponder to the practice squad following the knee injury suffered by Shaquil Barrett in Sunday's win over the Panthers
news

Cyril Grayson, Kenjon Barner Protected Again

WR Cyril Grayson, RB Kenjon Barner and P Sterling Hofrichter, all of whom made big contributions to the Week 16 win at Carolina, are on the Bucs' Week 17 practice squad protection along with the K Jose Borregales
news

Mike Evans Placed on COVID List

WR Mike Evans, already dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the last game, has now landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games
news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
news

Chris Godwin, Patrick O'Connor Land on Injured Reserve

Knee injuries sustained against the Saints have sent WR Chris Godwin and DL Patrick O'Connor to injured reserve as the Bucs begin to work through the aftermath of a damaging loss on Sunday night
Advertising