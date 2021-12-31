Mike Evans Off, Bradley Pinion On Bucs' COVID List

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is still dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in Week 15, but at least he won't be kept out of action in Week 17 by COVID-19.

On Friday, the Buccaneers activated Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he had originally landed on Monday. Evans missed the team's Week 16 win at Carolina due to the hamstring injury. The team also placed punter Bradley Pinion on the COVID list Friday.

Those two moves leaves the Bucs with four players on the COVID list: Pinion, wide receiver Jaelon Darden and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was activated from the list on Monday and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches came off it on Thursday.

Evans is the Buccaneers' second-leading receiver behind Chris Godwin, who is on injured reserve and will not return this season. Evans has caught 64 passes for 899 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns. Those 11 scoring catches rank second in the NFL to the 14 by the Rams' Cooper Kupp. Already the first player in NFL history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Evans is just 111 yards shy of making it eight in a row.