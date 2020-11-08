Will Gholston Activated from Reserve List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive lineman Will Gholston from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers placed Gholston on that list, as required by the NFL's COVID protocols, after he reported coming into close contact with an individual who had tested positive for the virus. At the time, Gholston reported that he had not tested positive but he chose to quarantine himself at home as a precaution. He also anticipated that he would be able to return to the team in time to play in Sunday's game.

The Buccaneers did not have to make a corresponding move on Wednesday to fit Gholston onto the active roster as they did not add any players after Gholston went on the reserve list. With his return, the team will head into Sunday's game with 53 eligible players, from which they will be able to keep 48 active. Tampa Bay will not be elevating any players from the practice squad to play in this week's game.