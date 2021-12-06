What's Next: Streaking Bucs Return Home to Face Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won three in a row, including the last two games on the road, and they've taken control of the NFC South title race, but now they return home for one of the most intriguing games on their 2021 schedule. After improving their division and conference record with a convincing Week 13 road win in Atlanta, the Buccaneers will play host to the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, taking on one of the AFC's top contenders.

The Bills (7-4) will be coming off a Monday night game against their top AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots (8-4), and will either be back in control of the division or scrambling to keep pace in the AFC race. Either way, Buffalo is sure to be extremely motivated when it makes its first trip to Tampa since 2013.

The Buccaneers improved to 9-3 with their win over the Falcons and will have a chance to clinch the NFC South with a win over Buffalo and a couple other decisions going their way. That's far from the end of the playoff hunt, however, as Tampa Bay is still fighting for the top seed in the NFC and that all-important first-round bye. The Buccaneers remain third in that race after the Arizona Cardinals improved to 10-2 on Sunday and the idle Green Bay Packers remained 9-3 with a better conference record.

Of course, the greater playoff picture will be of secondary concern for the Buccaneers as they prepare for a Buffalo team that came into Week 13 ranked first in the league in defense and fifth in offense. Buffalo's per-game scoring differential of +13.1 points is the best in the NFL, as is their yardage differential of +114.1.

The Bills are led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, who has tossed 25 touchdown passes and also run for 383 yards and three more scores prior to Monday night's game. His top three receivers – Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders have combined for almost exactly 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's top-ranked aerial attack will be tested by a pass defense that is allowing just 178.5 yards per game (second in the NFL) and 5.34 yards per pass play (first).