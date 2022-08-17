Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib is returning to the site of the most productive stretch of his six-year NFL career.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who previously played with the team in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an unrestricted free agent. Nassib was released by the Raiders on March 16 after playing two seasons in Las Vegas.

The Buccaneers did not need to make a corresponding move to fit Nassib onto the 85-man roster. By waiving six players on Tuesday, they reduced the roster to 84, one below the new limit for the second week of the preseason.

A third-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Nassib first came to Tampa as a waiver claim in September of 2018 after he was unexpectedly released by his original team in the final roster cutdown. He quickly worked himself into the edge rush rotation and produced a career-high 6.5 sacks, along with 12 quarterback hits. Nassib followed that with a six-sack campaign in 2019, the first year with Todd Bowles as the Buccaneers' head coach. Bowles has since succeeded Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay's head coach but remains the primary architect of a defense in which Nassib flourished.

Overall, Nassib started 17 of the 29 games in which he played in his first stint as a Buccaneer, also producing 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He played in 23 games as a Raider, logging five starts and recording 4.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.