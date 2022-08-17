Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, who started 17 games and produced 12.5 sacks for the Buccaneers during the 2018-19 seasons, has re-signed with Tampa Bay, which is short on OLB depth after a Cam Gill injury

Aug 16, 2022 at 08:38 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

carl 16x9

Carl Nassib is returning to the site of the most productive stretch of his six-year NFL career.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who previously played with the team in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an unrestricted free agent. Nassib was released by the Raiders on March 16 after playing two seasons in Las Vegas.

The Buccaneers did not need to make a corresponding move to fit Nassib onto the 85-man roster. By waiving six players on Tuesday, they reduced the roster to 84, one below the new limit for the second week of the preseason.

A third-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Nassib first came to Tampa as a waiver claim in September of 2018 after he was unexpectedly released by his original team in the final roster cutdown. He quickly worked himself into the edge rush rotation and produced a career-high 6.5 sacks, along with 12 quarterback hits. Nassib followed that with a six-sack campaign in 2019, the first year with Todd Bowles as the Buccaneers' head coach. Bowles has since succeeded Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay's head coach but remains the primary architect of a defense in which Nassib flourished.

Overall, Nassib started 17 of the 29 games in which he played in his first stint as a Buccaneer, also producing 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He played in 23 games as a Raider, logging five starts and recording 4.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

The Buccaneers' depth at the edge rusher spot took a hit in Saturday's preseason opener when third-year man Cam Gill left with a foot ailment. That has since been diagnosed as a Lisfranc injury and the prognosis for his return is unclear at the moment. With Gill out, the Buccaneers have a top three of Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, and then a handful of rookies.

Related Content

news

Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

news

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

news

Rookie Corner Don Gardner Activated from PUP List

The Bucs cleared out their active/physically unable to perform list on Sunday by activating CB Don Gardner, meaning the undrafted rookie can immediately rejoin the team in practice

news

Bucs Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buccaneers added another player to their tight end mix on Friday, signing second-year man Bug Howard and waiving punter Sterling Hofrichter…In addition, G Sadarius Hutcherson was activated from PUP

news

Julio Jones Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, the NFL's active leader in receiving yards and another potentially potent target for Tom Brady

news

Bucs Add Kyle Rudolph to Offensive Arsenal

On the eve of training camp, the Buccaneers rounded out their tight end room with a potential three-down player in veteran Kyle Rudolph, who has nearly 5,000 career receiving yards

news

Bucs Waive TE Codey McElroy

TE Codey McElroy, who has had several long stints on Tampa Bay's practice squad, was waived with an injury designation on Tuesday, leaving the Bucs with six tight ends on the roster for the start of training camp on Wednesday

news

Otton Deal Complete Bucs' Rookie Signings

The Buccaneers now have all of their 2022 draft picks signed as fourth-round TE Cade Otton inked his first NFL contract on Sunday

news

Bucs Sign Logan Hall, Put Two on PUP List

The Buccaneers are down to one unsigned draft pick after second-round DL Logan Hall inked his first NFL deal on Saturday…The team also put rookie CB Don Gardner and first-year G Sadarius Hutcherson on the active/PUP list

news

Bucs Release Punter Bradley Pinion

With the punting baton likely passing to fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda, the Buccaneers have released veteran punter Bradley Pinion after three seasons with the team

news

Punter Jake Camarda Signs Rookie Deal

Tampa Bay now has six of its eight 2022 draft picks under contract after fourth-round selection Jake Camarda inked his four-year rookie deal on Thursday

Advertising