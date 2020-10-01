Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 1: Skill Players Sit Out Second-Straight Day

Things remained relatively unchanged for the Buccaneers during their second practice of Week Four. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sat out for his weekly maintenance day as he also fights through a knee injury. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, along with running back Leonard Fournette were sidelined for the second consecutive day.
The Chargers on the other hand got some good news on the defensive side with defensive end Joey Bosa returning to practice in a limited capacity. They did, however, add another offensive lineman to the injury report with tackle Storm Norton being downgraded to a limited capacity with a knee issue.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation
Chargers
DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Limited Participation
T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate
RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation
S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Limited Participation
T Storm Norton (knee) – Limited Participation
G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Full Participation
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate
G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate
LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Full Participation
WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
*Bold denotes change from previous day