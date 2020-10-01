Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 1: Skill Players Sit Out Second-Straight Day

Things remained relatively unchanged for the Buccaneers during their second practice of Week Four. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sat out for his weekly maintenance day as he also fights through a knee injury. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, along with running back Leonard Fournette were sidelined for the second consecutive day.

The Chargers on the other hand got some good news on the defensive side with defensive end Joey Bosa returning to practice in a limited capacity. They did, however, add another offensive lineman to the injury report with tackle Storm Norton being downgraded to a limited capacity with a knee issue.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation

Chargers

DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Limited Participation

T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation

S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Limited Participation

T Storm Norton (knee) – Limited Participation

G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Full Participation

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate

G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate

LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Full Participation

WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate