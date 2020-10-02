Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The Buccaneers ruled out two key pieces of their offense while the Chargers ruled out four with another four designated as questionable.

Oct 02, 2020 at 02:49 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The last injury report of the week revealed what many had anticipated in both wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Chargers after not practicing all week. Godwin exited the game in Denver early with a hamstring injury while Fournette battled an ankle issue all week. Tampa Bay got some good news though with wide receiver Scotty Miller practicing in a full capacity for the first time all week on Friday. He is officially questionable for Sunday.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also returned to full strength and Head Coach Bruce Arians said he will play without limitations against Los Angeles.

The Chargers didn't fare as well with two offensive linemen ruled out this week. That will leave less protection for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is starting in place of quarterback Tyrod Taylor as he remains sidelined. LA will also be without wide receiver Mike Williams, leaving much of the work to wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler.

Defensive end Joey Bosa practiced fully for the first time this week on Friday and looks to be ready to go for Sunday. Four other Chargers players remain questionable.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation

Chargers

T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate – OUT

G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Storm Norton (knee) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Full Participation

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

