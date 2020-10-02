Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The last injury report of the week revealed what many had anticipated in both wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Chargers after not practicing all week. Godwin exited the game in Denver early with a hamstring injury while Fournette battled an ankle issue all week. Tampa Bay got some good news though with wide receiver Scotty Miller practicing in a full capacity for the first time all week on Friday. He is officially questionable for Sunday.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also returned to full strength and Head Coach Bruce Arians said he will play without limitations against Los Angeles.
The Chargers didn't fare as well with two offensive linemen ruled out this week. That will leave less protection for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is starting in place of quarterback Tyrod Taylor as he remains sidelined. LA will also be without wide receiver Mike Williams, leaving much of the work to wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler.
Defensive end Joey Bosa practiced fully for the first time this week on Friday and looks to be ready to go for Sunday. Four other Chargers players remain questionable.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation
DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation
Chargers
T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate – OUT
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate – OUT
G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
T Storm Norton (knee) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Full Participation
RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day