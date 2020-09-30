Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

After exiting the game early on Sunday in Denver, Chris Godwin was a non-participant in practice along with another Buccaneers receiver.

Sep 30, 2020 at 07:01 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers saw two players exit Sunday's game in Denver early. That was wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Godwin is again dealing with a pesky hamstring and Murphy-Bunting was listed with hamstring and groin injuries.

Godwin did not practice Wednesday and is thought to be out for a couple weeks. Wide receiver Scotty Miller also joined him on the Bucs' first injury report of the week, carrying over from last week as he still deals with a hip/groin injury. Another skill player on the Bucs' offense, running back Leonard Fournette, was also held out of practice. Tampa Bay did get wide receiver Justin Watson back to full capacity from a shoulder injury that kept him out all last week. That should help mitigate the effect of Godwin being out.

The Chargers come in a little banged up as well. Defensive end Joey Bosa didn't practice on Wednesday. Both offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner were also sidelined.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation

Chargers

DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Did Not Participate

T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation

S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Limited Participation

G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Limited Participation

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate

G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate

LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

