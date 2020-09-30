Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

The Buccaneers saw two players exit Sunday's game in Denver early. That was wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Godwin is again dealing with a pesky hamstring and Murphy-Bunting was listed with hamstring and groin injuries.
Godwin did not practice Wednesday and is thought to be out for a couple weeks. Wide receiver Scotty Miller also joined him on the Bucs' first injury report of the week, carrying over from last week as he still deals with a hip/groin injury. Another skill player on the Bucs' offense, running back Leonard Fournette, was also held out of practice. Tampa Bay did get wide receiver Justin Watson back to full capacity from a shoulder injury that kept him out all last week. That should help mitigate the effect of Godwin being out.
The Chargers come in a little banged up as well. Defensive end Joey Bosa didn't practice on Wednesday. Both offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner were also sidelined.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Did Not Participate
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) – Full Participation
Chargers
DE Joey Bosa (triceps/ankle) – Did Not Participate
T Bryan Bulaga (back) – Did Not Participate
RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) – Full Participation
S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) – Limited Participation
G Tyree St. Louis (concussion) – Limited Participation
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) – Did Not Participate
G Trai Turner (groin) – Did Not Participate
LB Nick Vigil (groin) – Limited Participation
WR Mike Williams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate