Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

The Buccaneers saw two players exit Sunday's game in Denver early. That was wide receiver Chris Godwin and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Godwin is again dealing with a pesky hamstring and Murphy-Bunting was listed with hamstring and groin injuries.

Godwin did not practice Wednesday and is thought to be out for a couple weeks. Wide receiver Scotty Miller also joined him on the Bucs' first injury report of the week, carrying over from last week as he still deals with a hip/groin injury. Another skill player on the Bucs' offense, running back Leonard Fournette, was also held out of practice. Tampa Bay did get wide receiver Justin Watson back to full capacity from a shoulder injury that kept him out all last week. That should help mitigate the effect of Godwin being out.