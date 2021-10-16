Checkers & Rally's Becomes Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021-2022 Season

Tampa-based Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food, today announced it has partnered with the 2021 NFL Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

As official partners, Checkers will help Tampa Bay fans extend the celebration after every Buccaneers' victory with the "Bucs Champs of the Game" promotion. Tampa area fans simply text the word "CHAMP" to 88001 as their signature to receive recurring automated marketing text messages from Checkers to their phone and they will receive a coupon for a free Cheese Champ® following each Buc's win. Consent is not a condition to purchase. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out, text STOP to 88001. The coupons are only available to Tampa area residents and are redeemable at any Greater Tampa area Checkers location. See terms at https://checkers.com/sms and privacy policy at https://checkers.com/privacy. Additionally, the double drive-thru brand will be bringing even more fun to Raymond James Stadium with game day onsite activation, social media activities, and in-stadium advertising opportunities.

"Checkers & Rally's has been part of the Tampa community for more than 30 years, and we can't think of a better way to kick off this NFL season than with this great partnership with our hometown team and Super Bowl Champions: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Dwayne Chambers, Checkers & Rally's Chief Marketing Officer. "No one embodies loyalty and excitement better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, and we look forward to being a part of the incredible stadium atmosphere and celebrate our hometown team's wins with some delicious Cheese Champs and our Famous Seasoned Fries."

"We are proud to welcome Checkers and Rally's as our newest partners and look forward to celebrating many Buccaneers victories this season through the 'Bucs Champs of the Game' promotion," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Our focus at the Buccaneers is to provide our fans with unbeatable game day experiences and we are excited to join forces with another Tampa-based brand that has that same customer-driven approach and is a true local success story with deep roots in and around the Tampa Bay area."