Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 3: Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Antonio Brown Limited

The Buccaneers held their first full speed practice of their final week of Super Bowl prep on Wednesday. After a walk-through on Tuesday, the team went full speed on Wednesday, providing the first injury report of the week.
All eyes were on some key defensive pieces that have been battling through injuries since the NFC Championship in Green Bay and the Bucs got some good news. After not participating in practice last week, inside linebacker Lavonte David and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead all participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was also upgraded to limited participation.
The upgrades didn't stop there, either. Wide receiver Mike Evans was limited for parts of last week but was a full participant on Wednesday. Vita Vea has disappeared from the Bucs' injury report altogether, which is an incredible feat after a 15-week absence and returning for the first time in Green Bay.
See below for the full practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Limited Participation
- ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Limited Participation
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Limited Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Limited Participation
Chiefs
- RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
- CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
- LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation
- OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation