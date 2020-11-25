Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 25: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Sidelined

The Buccaneers opened practice on Wednesday facing a short week due to their Monday Night Football appearance in Week 11. Because of that, they conducted a walk-through practice which make any player designations at this point an estimation based on the level of participation a player would have had in a regular practice.

The Bucs need all the rest they can get before they host the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Wednesday's report revealed more injuries along an offensive line that had been shuffled before and during the game against the Rams due to injuries already. Among those that didn't participate for the Bucs were left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday night, and center A.Q. Shipley, who had been part of the tandem tapped to make up for left guard Ali Marpet's absence the last two games. Marpet himself remains in concussion protocol, potentially leaving the Bucs to shuffle the line around even more come Sunday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean was also injured in the Rams game, suffering a concussion on a hit where the receiver had lowered his head into Dean's helmet as he was bringing him to the ground. His status for Sunday remains uncertain as he'll have to clear the league's protocol before he's able to return to game play.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs listed 10 players on their injury report, yet all 10 players practiced in a full capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

C A.Q. Shipley (neck) – Did Not Participate

T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Limited Participation

Chiefs