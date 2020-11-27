Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 27: Jamel Dean, A.Q. Shipley, Tanner Hudson Ruled Out

The Buccaneers won't know the impact injuries will have on their upcoming game against the defending Super Bowl champs until Sunday after both left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet have been listed as questionable.
Smith hasn't practiced all week, but Head Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Smith will test his ankle Sunday morning to see if he can be ready for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff. Smith injured his ankle early in Monday night's contest, but he was able to finish the game. Marpet, though practicing fully all week, has yet to clear concussion protocol, which he has been in for the past three weeks.
The Bucs will also be without starting cornerback Jamel Dean for the same reason. Dean suffered a concussion against the Rams and was held out of practice all week.
The Chiefs, despite listing 11 players on the injury report his week, have not ruled anyone out for Sunday's game and look to be coming into Tampa healthy.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- C A.Q. Shipley (neck) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
- DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
Chiefs
- T Eric Fisher (ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation
- LB Willie Gay (shoulder) – Full Participation
- TE Travis Kelce (pectoral) – Full Participation
- CB BoPete Keyes (ankle) – Full Participation
- DT Chris Jones (groin) – Full Participation
- DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle) – Full Participation
- C Austin Reiter (knee) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (rib) – Full Participation
- DT Khalen Saunders (elbow) – Full Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (collarbone) – Full Participation
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf-hamstring) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day