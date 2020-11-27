Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 27: Jamel Dean, A.Q. Shipley, Tanner Hudson Ruled Out

The Buccaneers won't know the impact injuries will have on their upcoming game against the defending Super Bowl champs until Sunday after both left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet have been listed as questionable.

Smith hasn't practiced all week, but Head Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Smith will test his ankle Sunday morning to see if he can be ready for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff. Smith injured his ankle early in Monday night's contest, but he was able to finish the game. Marpet, though practicing fully all week, has yet to clear concussion protocol, which he has been in for the past three weeks.

The Bucs will also be without starting cornerback Jamel Dean for the same reason. Dean suffered a concussion against the Rams and was held out of practice all week.

The Chiefs, despite listing 11 players on the injury report his week, have not ruled anyone out for Sunday's game and look to be coming into Tampa healthy.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – OUT

C A.Q. Shipley (neck) – Did Not Participate – OUT

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Chiefs

T Eric Fisher (ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

LB Willie Gay (shoulder) – Full Participation

TE Travis Kelce (pectoral) – Full Participation

CB BoPete Keyes (ankle) – Full Participation

DT Chris Jones (groin) – Full Participation

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle) – Full Participation

C Austin Reiter (knee) – Full Participation

OL Mike Remmers (rib) – Full Participation

DT Khalen Saunders (elbow) – Full Participation

CB L'Jarius Snead (collarbone) – Full Participation

WR Sammy Watkins (calf-hamstring) – Full Participation