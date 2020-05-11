Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

-Mike Evans is excited to play with his new quarterback. Evans hopped on Instagram live with former Buccaneers receiver Louis Murphy Jr., letting the public into a little receiver-to-receiver chat. Murphy asked Evans about his thoughts on former quarterback Jameis Winston and now the opportunity to play with Tom Brady. Evans sang Winston's praises – the two were together for five years and Evans said the pair will always be close but it didn't stop him from saying how excited he was for Winston's successor.

"The opportunity to get Tom Brady," Evans said on the feed. "Like, that's Tom Brady, bro. Like that's the greatest of all-time. He's franchise changer. Like he's about to change the franchise. Like, ticket sales are going through the roof […] primetime games. And he understands the game of football - nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it's going to be great to work with him, you understand what I'm saying? The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we've got, we've got Gronk coming in."

And Evans wasn't just happy for himself and his teammates. He was excited for the entire city and what all the attention will mean to Bucs fans.

"it's going to be great for the city," Evans said. "And it's going to be just great overall. Hopefully we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want."

-Evans also wished moms everywhere a happy Mother's Day with a heartfelt letter on Sunday.

-*According to the Tampa Bay Times*, the Bucs have the second-toughest schedule in NFC South based on opponents' 2019 win percentage. Teams that Tampa Bay will play this coming season had a combined .502 win percentage last season. Opponents include all of the NFC North, the AFC West and the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants in addition to the other three teams in the NFC South. That strength of schedule ties the Bucs for the 16th most difficult – a far cry from last season where the Bucs had one of the toughest schedules by the same criteria. Of course, this strength of schedule was known as soon as the season concluded, filling in the remaining two opponents based on how Tampa Bay finished last season. What made the season difficult last year was the travel. The Bucs were away from Raymond James Stadium for seven weeks in the middle of the season, taking two west coast trips and a trans-continental jaunt to London in that span.

Ed Encina of the Times warns that while the schedule is better and includes more primetime exposure for the Bucs this year, it doesn't mean they don't have to travel. Tampa Bay will travel five of their first eight games, including trips to Las Vegas and Denver. It also includes back-to-back night games, paying in Vegas in Week 7 then playing Monday Night Football in New York against the Giants the next week. But it does include a longer week, which is nice.