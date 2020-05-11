Monday, May 11, 2020 04:02 PM

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of ‘unsung heroes’ during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-5.11

-Chris Godwin is leading a social media campaign to highlight unsung heroes of COVID-19 relief. The Bucs receiver put out a video on social media announcing that his grandmother was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and it made him want to highlight all of the people that are helping in relief efforts and who have gone above and beyond during this unprecedented time. Godwin is asking for fans' help in nominating local heroes by replying to the below tweet to help share their stories.

-Mike Evans is excited to play with his new quarterback. Evans hopped on Instagram live with former Buccaneers receiver Louis Murphy Jr., letting the public into a little receiver-to-receiver chat. Murphy asked Evans about his thoughts on former quarterback Jameis Winston and now the opportunity to play with Tom Brady. Evans sang Winston's praises – the two were together for five years and Evans said the pair will always be close but it didn't stop him from saying how excited he was for Winston's successor.

"The opportunity to get Tom Brady," Evans said on the feed. "Like, that's Tom Brady, bro. Like that's the greatest of all-time. He's franchise changer. Like he's about to change the franchise. Like, ticket sales are going through the roof […] primetime games. And he understands the game of football - nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it's going to be great to work with him, you understand what I'm saying? The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we've got, we've got Gronk coming in."

And Evans wasn't just happy for himself and his teammates. He was excited for the entire city and what all the attention will mean to Bucs fans.

"it's going to be great for the city," Evans said. "And it's going to be just great overall. Hopefully we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want."

-Evans also wished moms everywhere a happy Mother's Day with a heartfelt letter on Sunday.

-*According to the Tampa Bay Times*, the Bucs have the second-toughest schedule in NFC South based on opponents' 2019 win percentage. Teams that Tampa Bay will play this coming season had a combined .502 win percentage last season. Opponents include all of the NFC North, the AFC West and the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants in addition to the other three teams in the NFC South. That strength of schedule ties the Bucs for the 16th most difficult – a far cry from last season where the Bucs had one of the toughest schedules by the same criteria. Of course, this strength of schedule was known as soon as the season concluded, filling in the remaining two opponents based on how Tampa Bay finished last season. What made the season difficult last year was the travel. The Bucs were away from Raymond James Stadium for seven weeks in the middle of the season, taking two west coast trips and a trans-continental jaunt to London in that span.

Ed Encina of the Times warns that while the schedule is better and includes more primetime exposure for the Bucs this year, it doesn't mean they don't have to travel. Tampa Bay will travel five of their first eight games, including trips to Las Vegas and Denver. It also includes back-to-back night games, paying in Vegas in Week 7 then playing Monday Night Football in New York against the Giants the next week. But it does include a longer week, which is nice.

"The good thing is that of those first five road games, only one opponent — New Orleans — had a winning record last season (the other four combined for a .344 winning percentage)," wrote Encina. "Still, it's difficult to win games on the road in the NFL. But much like last season, the Bucs' schedule gets friendlier in the second half. Brady won't get a bye week until Week 13, his latest since 2001. But he won't need that handwarmer seen in so many of those photoshopped pics of him in a Bucs uniform. After Nov. 15, the Bucs have just two road games, and both are in domes (Detroit and Atlanta). A Nov. 29 home game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs will be a good late-season measuring stick."

-CBS Sports highlighted the five Bucs matchups you won't want to miss this season*.* Those matchups include two division opponents, amounting in seven can't-miss games. CBS highlighted Bucs vs. Saints (both contests), Chiefs vs. Bucs, Packers vs. Bucs, Rams vs. Bucs, Falcons vs. Bucs (both times). They went on to rank Brady vs. Brees the best quarterback matchup this season (yes, ahead of Lamar Jackson vs. Pat Mahomes)

"This is arguably the most anticipated quarterback matchup in NFL history, as the league's most accomplished passers will face off twice a year," said CBS Sports. "Brees ranks No. 1 in NFL history in passing yards (77,416) and touchdowns (547) while Brady is second those categories (74,571 and 541). Brady ranks first in wins by a quarterback (249) while Brees is fourth (171). "

Related Content

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up
news

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs' offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.
Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up
news

Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up

Why Pro Football Focus named Tyler Johnson one of the 10 most underrated gems of the 2020 draft class and what major award Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could take home this season. Also, Brady's 'All-In' experience nets largest amount in auction and a few things General Manager Jason Licht addressed on a call with Bucs Season Pass Members.
Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up
news

Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up

In his only mock draft of 2020, Peter King has the Bucs taking Javon Kinlaw at No. 14. Plus, the NFL announces more interactive draft plans as the Bucs announce confirmed guests to their virtual draft party.
Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up
news

Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady isn't done in his COVID-19 relief efforts and Tampa Bay got three first-round talents out of the 2019 draft, according to one outlet.
Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up

The NFL Draft has gone digital this year and GM Jason Licht let the media into just how he and his staff will be operating remotely next week. Plus, both QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans make significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Bay Area.
Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Opens Up on the Howard Stern Show | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers quarterback spent over two hours speaking to Howard Stern in what may be his most revealing interview ever.

Advertising