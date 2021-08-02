Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will be making his training camp debut soon after he was removed from the Bucs' active/physically unable to perform list

Aug 02, 2021 at 07:30 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 3 of OTA’s at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will soon be back in action after he was removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday.

The Buccaneers placed Wilcox on the active/PUP list three days before the start of training camp as the seventh-round draft pick was recovering from a hamstring injury. The purpose of that transaction was to keep open the option of Wilcox starting the regular season on the reserve/PUP list, but apparently that will not be necessary.

Wilcox was one of four players to land on the active/PUP list to start camp. The other three – tight end Cameron Brate and wide receivers John Franklin and Justin Watson – remain sidelined.

The Buccaneers selected Wilcox, a BYU product, with the 251st-overall pick in the 2021 draft. He played in 41 games for Brigham Young and recorded 88 tackles and eight passes defensed. Given his size (6-2, 195) and speed (he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at BYU's Pro Day) he could make an instant impact on special teams.

