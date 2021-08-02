Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will soon be back in action after he was removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday.

The Buccaneers placed Wilcox on the active/PUP list three days before the start of training camp as the seventh-round draft pick was recovering from a hamstring injury. The purpose of that transaction was to keep open the option of Wilcox starting the regular season on the reserve/PUP list, but apparently that will not be necessary.

Wilcox was one of four players to land on the active/PUP list to start camp. The other three – tight end Cameron Brate and wide receivers John Franklin and Justin Watson – remain sidelined.