Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Cowboys

1. Will elimination from the playoff race affect the Buccaneers' intensity level?

Even after a Week 14 loss to the Saints put the Bucs on the very edge of the playoff race, the team still approached their trip to Baltimore last weekend as an opportunity to improve their postseason chances. Unfortunately, a loss to the Ravens officially eliminated Tampa Bay from contention.

In contrast, the Cowboys have a very real carrot dangling in their faces: The would clinch the NFC East title with a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Cowboys could lose and still get that division crown with a win over the Giants in Week 17, but they would surely prefer to take care of business this weekend.

Thus, there would seem to be a gap between the two teams in terms of motivational factors. With their season ending in seven days no matter what happens at A&T stadium, will they be able to play with as much intensity and desire as the home team? Is simply winning its own motivation? Is it a matter of professional pride? Head Coach Dirk Koetter, who has praised his team's effort level throughout the 2018 season, even on afternoons that produced disappointing results, believes his team will play has hard as ever. He does acknowledge, however, that not every team in this situation has been able to muster that same effort.

"I do think that [the Bucs will play hard] because I think your best players set the tone on that," he said. "I just believe that everybody's a pro and getting paid to do a job. They've done that to the best of their ability so far. I would be surprised if anyone doesn't follow that here in these next two weeks. It would surprise me knowing the guys like I do. I've seen it go the other way."

There's evidence to support Koetter's belief from just a year ago. The Buccaneers went into the final two weeks of the 2017 season with a 4-10 record and games remaining against two teams that were still fighting for playoff spots and positioning. Tampa Bay lost at Carolina, 22-19, but took a lead into the game's final minutes before the Panthers converted a key fourth down from the Bucs' three-yard line. A week later, the Saints came to town with a playoff berth secured by the division title still up for grabs. The Buccaneers beat New Orleans, 31-24, on a last-minute touchdown catch by Chris Godwin, though the Saints win on to win the South anyway. The Panthers also made it into the postseason. The Buccaneers did not, but did prove to themselves that they could beat a playoff-bound squad.

2. How well will the Buccaneers handle the Cowboys' two top offensive weapons, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper?

Tampa Bay's defense gave up 242 rushing yards to the Ravens last Sunday, though that included a big contribution from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. This Sunday's trip to Dallas brings an equally difficult, if more traditional, challenge to the Bucs' run defense in the league's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott is not only averaging just under 100 rushing yards per game, he's also the Cowboys' leading receiver with 72 grabs.

As a runner, Elliott is powerful and decisive, and incredibly effective between the tackles. He can bull through defenders to gain extra yards after the contact.

"We've got to get 11 hats to the ball and make sure we wrap up," said Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. "He's hard to bring down with just one person, so make sure we are gap sound, control the line of scrimmage and get as many people to the ball as we can."

For the first half of the season, the Cowboys lacked an explosive weapon in their passing attack to pair with Elliott's power rushing. Then, on their bye week, the Cowboys were able to swing a trade for Oakland wide receiver Amari Cooper, the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dallas lost its next game but then reeled off five straight wins to climb to the top of the NFC East, and Cooper helped power that run with over-the-top production. He has six touchdowns in seven games as a Cowboy and already has outings of 180 and 217 yards since the trade.

"He's definitely given them a lift on the outside and they've had some injuries this year at tight end and some of their other wide receivers," said Koetter. "They've got the number one rusher in the league and Cooper's definitely given them a lift on the outside."

Cooper's 180-yard outing against Washington in Week 12 included touchdowns of 40 and 90 yards and he's averaging 15.3 yards as a catch as a Cowboy.

"He's added speed, which they already have, but he added speed and productivity and long-ball opportunity," said Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Mark Duffner. "Just another explosive weapon in an offense that's got very, very good players; another one comes aboard and it gets even more prolific."

Tampa Bay will counter with a pass defense that, after being much-maligned for the first half of the season and deservedly so, has held five of its last six opponents below 200 passing yards. That's despite a run of injuries that has led to constant shuffling in the secondary and a league-high 35 different players used on defense this season.