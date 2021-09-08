Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Jordan Whitehead Officially Ruled Out

Head Coach Bruce Arians let media know on Tuesday that the Bucs would be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and the team made it official on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
The Bucs didn't hold practice, as is customary, the day before the game. Because of the short week, Tampa Bay had a bit of a different schedule than normal so all participation designations below are estimates.
After holding a walk-through on Tuesday, the Cowboys practiced Wednesday before making the two-hour trek to Tampa. No one has been ruled out for Dallas and all players practiced fully. Offensive guard Zack Martin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including practice estimations and game statuses:
Buccaneers
S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation
WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation
WR Chris Godwin (quad) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting veteran) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – resting veteran) – Full Participation
Cowboys
DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation
WR Noah Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list) – Full Participation
T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation
DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation
CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (back) – Full Participation
LS Jake McQuaide (foot) – Full Participation
T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Full Participation
QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation
S Donovan Wilson (groin) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day