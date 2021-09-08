Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Jordan Whitehead Officially Ruled Out

The Bucs will begin their season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, who was officially ruled out of Thursday’s game.

Sep 08, 2021 at 03:50 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Head Coach Bruce Arians let media know on Tuesday that the Bucs would be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and the team made it official on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

The Bucs didn't hold practice, as is customary, the day before the game. Because of the short week, Tampa Bay had a bit of a different schedule than normal so all participation designations below are estimates.

After holding a walk-through on Tuesday, the Cowboys practiced Wednesday before making the two-hour trek to Tampa. No one has been ruled out for Dallas and all players practiced fully. Offensive guard Zack Martin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including practice estimations and game statuses:

Buccaneers

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (quad) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting veteran) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – resting veteran) – Full Participation

Cowboys

DE Tarell Basham (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Noah Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list) – Full Participation

T La'el Collins (neck) – Full Participation

DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) – Full Participation

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (back) – Full Participation

LS Jake McQuaide (foot) – Full Participation

T Ty Nsekhe (foot) – Full Participation

QB Dak Prescott (right shoulder) – Full Participation

S Donovan Wilson (groin) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

