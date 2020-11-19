Cyril Grayson Activated from Practice Squad COVID List

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Grayson returns to the practice squad and will be available when the team begins its Week 11 practice schedule on Thursday.

Both Grayson and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who was on the active roster, were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists on Saturday, November 14, the day before the Buccaneers game in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers. Mickens has not yet been activated.

Prior to going on the reserve list, Grayson had split the first nine weeks of the season between Tampa Bay's practice squad and active roster. He began the year on the practice squad but was elevated on game day each of the first two weeks, appearing in one game. The Bucs promoted him to the active roster in Week Five and he appeared in two games and was inactive for two games before returning to the practice squad. Grayson returned one kickoff for 20 yards.