Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cyril Grayson Activated from Practice Squad COVID List

WR Cyril Grayson will return to the practice squad after he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday

Nov 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gr

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Grayson returns to the practice squad and will be available when the team begins its Week 11 practice schedule on Thursday.

Both Grayson and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who was on the active roster, were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists on Saturday, November 14, the day before the Buccaneers game in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers. Mickens has not yet been activated.

Prior to going on the reserve list, Grayson had split the first nine weeks of the season between Tampa Bay's practice squad and active roster. He began the year on the practice squad but was elevated on game day each of the first two weeks, appearing in one game. The Bucs promoted him to the active roster in Week Five and he appeared in two games and was inactive for two games before returning to the practice squad. Grayson returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

Grayson's return puts the Buccaneers' practice squad back at the 16-player limit.

Related Content

news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad Protected List

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options this week, adding RB Kenjon Barner to last week's list of G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Ali Marpet, Jaydon Mickens Won't Make Trip to Charlotte

Starting LG Ali Marpet will miss a second straight game due to a concussion and wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson (practice squad) have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Protect Three Practice Squad Players in Week 10

The Buccaneers will protect the same three practice squad players from being signed away this week: G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Will Gholston Activated from Reserve List

DL Will Gholston will be able to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Saints after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, as expected
news

Buccaneers Place DL Will Gholston on Reserve/COVID-19 List

DL Will Gholston has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he indicated on Wednesday afternoon that he has not tested positive and expects to play against the Saints on Sunday
news

Antonio Brown Activated Among Week Nine Roster Moves

WR Antonio Brown has finished his commissioner's suspension and is now on the Bucs' active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday against the Saints…WR Cyril Grayson was waived to open a spot
news

Antony Auclair Returns to Active Roster

On Saturday, the Buccaneers activated tight end Antony Auclair from injured reserve, restoring the position to four deep and adding a strong blocker to the rotation
news

Bucs Activate Rookie G John Molchon from IR

The Buccaneers have activated undrafted rookie guard John Molchon from injured reserve, filling an open spot on their 53-man roster
news

Bucs Add WR Antonio Brown to Star-Studded Offense

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers officially signed WR Antonio Brown, who has averaged 86 receiving yards per game and scored 80 touchdowns in his career, adding even more firepower to an offense that already features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
news

Bucs Protect K Joseph, DL Ledbetter on the Practice Squad Again

As was also the case in Week Seven, the Buccaneers have chosen to use two of their practice-squad protection options on K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

WR John Hurst Re-Signed to Practice Squad

Rookie wideout John Hurst, who started the season on injured reserve, is coming back to the Bucs' practice squad after being waived on Tuesday

Advertising