Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cyril Grayson Promoted as O.J. Howard Lands on I.R.

As expected, TE O.J. Howard's season is ending early due to an Achilles tendon injury, and the Bucs are using the resulting roster spot to add Cyril Grayson to a banged-up receiving corps

Oct 06, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

howardThumbnailTemplate

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feared that tight end O.J. Howard had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon late in their 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. An MRI examination confirmed those fears on Monday and Howard has been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2020 season.

The Buccaneers used the resulting open spot on the 53-man roster to address their injury issues at wide receiver, signing Cyril Grayson off the practice squad. Tampa Bay did not have the option of elevating Grayson from the practice squad on game day using the NFL's new rule, having already used up both of their elevation options on the first-year wideout.

Grayson's promotion comes after the Buccaneers held practice on Monday without wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring), Scotty Miller (hip/groin) and Justin Watson (chest), all sidelined by injuries. That practice began a very short week as the team prepares for a Wednesday flight to Chicago for Thursday night's game against the Bears.

Grayson played in the Buccaneers' Week Two win over Carolina after his practice squad elevation but did not have a catch. He also appeared in two contests late in the 2019 campaign, catching one three-yard pass. He first joined the Buccaneers on December 17 after he was signed off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. A former NCAA track champion, Grayson has also seen time with Seattle, Indianapolis, Houston, Chicago and New Orleans, though last year marked his first regular-season NFL action.

Before his season came to an abrupt end, Howard caught 11 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third on the team in yards and second in TD catches. In Sunday's win over Los Angeles, he caught three passes for 50 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown.

The Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2017, Howard has run into some unfortunate luck regarding injuries. He missed 10 games over his first three seasons but still caught 94 passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns. This will mark the third time that Howard has ended the season on injured reserve.

Related Content

news

Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers have chosen to elevate practice squad RB Kenjon Barner to the game day roster for the second week in a row
news

Bucs Sign WR Isaac Whitney to Practice Squad

With an open spot on the practice squad and a couple of injury issues in the receiving corps, the Bucs added second-year WR Isaac Whitney to the mix on Wednesday
news

Barner, Cockrell Among Protected Practice Squad Players in Week Four

RB Kenjon Barner, CB Ross Cockrell, WR Cyril Grayson and K Greg Joseph will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game against the Chargers on Sunday
news

RB Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad for Sunday's Game

The Buccaneers will use one of their two Week Three practice squad elevation options on veteran RB Kenjon Barner, who was Atlanta's primary return man in 2019
news

Bucs Promote TE Tanner Hudson to Active Roster

Second-year TE Tanner Hudson is back on the 53-man roster after being promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday…The Bucs also added two new players to that 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Choose Practice Squad Protections for Week Three

WR Cyril Grayson, K Greg Joseph and LB Chapelle Russell will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game in Denver on Sunday
news

Bucs Waive CB Mazzi Wilkins

The Bucs have an open spot on the 53-man roster to start Week Three after waiving CB Mazzi Wilkins, who played in Sunday's win over Carolina after being promoted from the practice squad
news

Bucs Promote Mazzi Wilkins, Elevate Two Others from Practice Squad

CB Mazzi Wilkins was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, while WR Cyril Grayson and TE Tanner Hudson were elevated for Sunday's game…Also, WR Chris Godwin was downgraded to out
news

TE Antony Auclair Lands on Minor IR

TE Antony Auclair has been placed on injured reserve due to a calf injury but would be eligible to return to the active roster after missing as few as three games
news

Bucs Submit Practice Squad Protection List for Week Two

Tampa Bay will use its Week Two practice squad protection options on WR Cyril Grayson, K Greg Joseph, ILB Chapelle Russell and CB Mazzi Wilkins/
news

Cyril Grayson, Mazzi Wilkins Elevated to Game Day Roster

The Buccaneers will take advantage of the new option to expand their game-day roster to 55 players by elevating WR Cyril Grayson and CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad

Advertising