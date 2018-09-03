Advertising

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 02:54 PM

Data Crunch: Looking at Season Opener Trends

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

93-datacrunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2018 regular season on Sunday in New Orleans. Thanks to a stunning play by Chris Godwin and the work of the NFL schedule-makers, that trip to the Superdome gives the Buccaneers a chance to pull off an unusual and – at least in their own history – unprecedented feat.

Tampa Bay finished its 2017 on a high note, defeating the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints, 31-24. The winning points came on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Chris Godwin on what would prove to be the Bucs' last offensive play of the entire season. The Bucs-Saints rematch was nine months in the making but, in terms of consecutive regular-season games, there was no break at all.

This marks just the third time in team history that the Buccaneers will open a season against the same opponent they faced in the previous year's regular-season finale. On the other two occasions – a 1990-91 double-dip with the New York Jets and a 2006-07 home-and-away series with the Seattle Seahawks – the Buccaneers had lost the first of the two games. In fact, it was the Jets and Seahawks that ended up with sweeps in both cases.

These kinds of opportunities are relatively rare across the NFL as a whole. Since the 1970 merger, there have been 37 instances in 48 seasons of two teams meeting in their respective season finale one year and season opener the next. Surprisingly, one team has swept the other in 27 of those instances, most recently Pittsburgh against Cleveland in the last two seasons.

The Buccaneers got the first half of a potential two-game sweep under these circumstances at home last New Year's Eve day. Given the final standings from 2017, they will be considered underdogs when they go to the Superdome for the rematch on Sunday. If they can pull off the second win, they would become just the 12th team since the merger to win at home against a specific opponent to finish one season then open the next one on the road with a win against that same club. The Bucs could be the first to pull off the feat in a decade, and only the third in the last 20 years.

Table inside Article
Team Opponent Season Finale Outcome Season Opener Outcome
St. Louis Philadelphia 1972 W, 24-23 1973 W, 34-23
Baltimore New England 1975 W, 34-21 1976 W, 27-13
Dallas Washington 1979 W, 35-34 1976 W, 17-3
New England Miami 1986 W, 34-27 1987 W, 28-21
Washington Philadelphia 1986 W, 41-14 1987 W, 34-24
Detroit Atlanta 1987 W, 30-13 1988 W, 31-17
N.Y. Jets Tampa Bay 1990 W, 16-14 1991 W, 16-13
Dallas Washington 1998 W, 23-7 1999 W, 41-35
Seattle Tampa Bay 2006 W, 23-7 2007 W, 20-6
New England Buffalo 2008 W, 13-0 2009 W, 25-24

Photos of the Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster

View photos of the Buccaneers' 53-man roster.

QB Ryan Griffin, No. 4

QB Ryan Griffin, No. 4

K Chandler Catanzaro, No. 7

K Chandler Catanzaro, No. 7

P Bryan Anger, No. 9

P Bryan Anger, No. 9

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

WR DeSean Jackson, No. 11

WR DeSean Jackson, No. 11

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, No. 14

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, No. 14

WR Freddie Martino, No. 16

WR Freddie Martino, No. 16

WR Justin Watson, No. 17

WR Justin Watson, No. 17

S Justin Evans, No. 21

S Justin Evans, No. 21

S Chris Conte, No. 23

S Chris Conte, No. 23

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

CB De’Vante Harris, No. 27

CB De’Vante Harris, No. 27

RB Ronald Jones, No. 27

RB Ronald Jones, No. 27

CB Vernon Hargreaves, No. 28

CB Vernon Hargreaves, No. 28

CB Ryan Smith, No. 29

CB Ryan Smith, No. 29

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

RB Jacquizz Rodgers, No. 32

RB Jacquizz Rodgers, No. 32

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

CB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

CB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

RB Shaun Wilson, No. 38

RB Shaun Wilson, No. 38

S Isaiah Johnson, No. 39

S Isaiah Johnson, No. 39

LB Cameron Lynch, No. 43

LB Cameron Lynch, No. 43

TE Alan Cross, No. 45

TE Alan Cross, No. 45

LB Jack Cichy, No. 48

LB Jack Cichy, No. 48

DT Vita Vea, No. 50

DT Vita Vea, No. 50

LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53

LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53

LB Lavonte David, No. 54

LB Lavonte David, No. 54

DT Jerel Worthy, No. 56

DT Jerel Worthy, No. 56

DE Noah Spence, No. 57

DE Noah Spence, No. 57

LB Kwon Alexander, No. 58

LB Kwon Alexander, No. 58

T Leonard Wester, No. 61

T Leonard Wester, No. 61

OL Evan Smith, No. 62

OL Evan Smith, No. 62

OL Alex Cappa, No. 65

OL Alex Cappa, No. 65

C Ryan Jensen, No. 66

C Ryan Jensen, No. 66

OL Michael Liedtke, No. 67

OL Michael Liedtke, No. 67

T Demar Dotson, No. 69

T Demar Dotson, No. 69

OL Adam Gettis, No. 72

OL Adam Gettis, No. 72

G Ali Marpet, No. 74

G Ali Marpet, No. 74

T Donovan Smith, No. 76

T Donovan Smith, No. 76

OL Caleb Benenoch, No. 77

OL Caleb Benenoch, No. 77

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

TE Anthony Auclair, No. 82

TE Anthony Auclair, No. 82

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

LS Garrison Sanborn, No. 89

LS Garrison Sanborn, No. 89

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

DT Beau Allen, No. 91

DT Beau Allen, No. 91

DE William Gholston, No. 92

DE William Gholston, No. 92

DT Gerald McCoy, No. 93

DT Gerald McCoy, No. 93

DE Will Clarke, No. 94

DE Will Clarke, No. 94

DE Vinny Curry, No. 97

DE Vinny Curry, No. 97

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3 seconds
1 / 53

**

FAST STARTS: Two seasons ago, Jameis Winston led the Buccaneers to a 31-24 season-opening win at Atlanta, throwing four touchdown passes and earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was a great start for Winston and the Buccaneers but not the team record for most touchdown passes thrown on opening day. That one belongs to Steve DeBerg, though it also happened to be against the Falcons.

Winston won't play in this Sunday's game as he begins a three-game NFL suspension, but there are plenty of other Buccaneers who can chase franchise opening-game records this year. Here are the single best individual Game One performances in Bucs history in a variety of categories:

Table inside Article
Category Record Player Opp. Date
TD Passes 5 Steve Deberg vs. ATL 9/13/87
Passing Yards 333 Steve Deberg vs. ATL 9/13/87
Completions 28 Josh Freeman vs. DET 9/11/11
Rushing Yards 166 James Wilder at CHI 9/8/85
Receptions 9 James Wilder vs. DET 9/4/83
Receiving Yards 157 Bruce Hill vs. PHI 9/4/88
Yards from Scrimmage 171 James Wilder at CHI 9/8/85
Touchdowns 2 7 tied*
Field Goals Made 4 4 tied**
Sacks 2.5 3 tied***
Interceptions 2 4 tied**

* Austin Seferian-Jenkins, vs. TEN, 9/13/15; Alex Smith, at MIN, 9/11/05; Joe Jurevicius, at PHI, 9/8/03: Mike Alstott, at NE, 9/3/00; Lars Tate, at GB, 9/10/89; Gerald Carter, vs. ATL, 9/13/87; Jimmie Giles, at CIN, 9/7/80

** Nick Folk, vs. CHI, 9/17/17; Connor Barth, vs. CAR, 9/9/12; Michael Husted, at CHI, 9/4/94; Ken Willis, vs. PHO, 9/6/92

*** Warren Sapp, vs. SF, 8/31/97; Ervin Randle, at DET, 9/9/90; Kevin Kellin, vs. ATL, 9/13/87

**** Brian Kelly, at MIN, 9/11/05; Wayne Haddix, at DET, 9/9/90; Mark Robinson, at GB, 9/10/85; Neal Colzie, vs. MIN, 9/5/81

**

WEEK-ONE BOOST: The Buccaneers will try to win their season opener for the third straight year, having opened both of Dirk Koetter's first two campaigns as head coach with a victory. After the aforementioned win in Atlanta in Week One of 2016, the Buccaneers kicked off last year's slate with a home win against the Chicago Bears after Hurricane Irma had caused the postponement of their originally-scheduled opener in Miami.

Tampa Bay has only won three straight openers one time, from 1979-81, a span that included two playoff seasons. In that stretch, the Bucs started the '79 and '81 seasons with wins at home, and the '80 season with a win on the road. If the Buccaneers can down New Orleans on Sunday, they would match that team record, but with two of the three wins coming on the road.

Obviously, the Buccaneers won't be in the playoffs if they win that one game, and they won't be eliminated from them if they lose it. Still, it certainly wouldn't hurt to get that early boost, especially against a division foe on their home turf. In all, Tampa Bay has opened 17 of its previous 42 seasons with a victory, and in those years they have a combined .476 winning percentage (129-141-1). In the 25 seasons that have started with a loss, the Buccaneers went on to compile a combined .324 winning percentage (126-263-0).

In fact, winning a game on the road has been the best harbinger of success for the Buccaneers, if only by a small margin. The Bucs have only one tie in team history and it didn't occur on opening day, so there are four possible outcomes for the 42 Game Ones the team has played, Win at Home (WH), Win Away (WA), Lose at Home (LH) and Lose Away (LA). Here's how the team has fared in the seasons that started with each of those outcomes:

Table inside Article
First Game Outcome No. of Seasons Combined Record Win Pct.
Win at Home 8 60-67-0 .472
Win Away 9 69-74-1 .483
Lose at Home 13 67-141-0 .322
Lose Away 12 59-122-0 .326

Related Content

Close Losses Indicate Rebound Potential
news

Close Losses Indicate Rebound Potential

Data Crunch: The Buccaneers have a 1-4 record in games decided by three or fewer points in 2017…Have NFL teams with similar records tended to rebound the next year?
Accuracy Highlighting Winston's Strong Finish
news

Accuracy Highlighting Winston's Strong Finish

Data Crunch: QB Jameis Winston's performance since returning from a shoulder injury has been very promising, particularly in how his completion percentage continues to improve
Mid-Range Passing Proficiency Producing First Downs
news

Mid-Range Passing Proficiency Producing First Downs

Data Crunch: No team in the NFL completes more passes in the 15 to 19-yard range in the Buccaneers, which has helped put the team on a franchise-record pace for first downs
Data Crunch: Three-Quarter Milestones
news

Data Crunch: Three-Quarter Milestones

With one quarter of the season to play, a number of Buccaneers have a shot at hitting certain season or career milestones if each can maintain a certain pace in the weeks to come
Data Crunch: McCoy Invading Backfields
news

Data Crunch: McCoy Invading Backfields

Not many NFL defenders have been as good this year as Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy in getting to both quarterbacks and running back behind the line of scrimmage
Data Crunch: Stadium Introductions
news

Data Crunch: Stadium Introductions

The Buccaneers are about to play their first game in a particular venue for the 62nd time in the regular season as they head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Data Crunch: The Perfect Formula
news

Data Crunch: The Perfect Formula

Tampa Bay's defense did four things particularly well in the win over New York, a combination that is rare but a great harbinger of success
Data Crunch: QB Debut Starts
news

Data Crunch: QB Debut Starts

Ryan Fitzpatrick will become the 39th quarterback to open a game for the Buccaneers on Sunday, and just about the most experienced ever to make his starting debut for the franchise
Data Crunch: David Delivers in All Phases
news

Data Crunch: David Delivers in All Phases

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Bucs LB Lavonte David has produced as a top-five NFL defender in an impressively wide array of categories
Data Crunch: NFL's Most Prolific Tight Ends
news

Data Crunch: NFL's Most Prolific Tight Ends

Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard have combined to produce more yards and TDs than any other tight end duo in the NFL this season, and they could eventually join an exclusive list of teammates
Data Crunch: Pushing It Downfield
news

Data Crunch: Pushing It Downfield

The Bucs haven't yet unlocked their deep passing game but they still have a high-yield aerial attack due to continuing improvement in Jameis Winston's completion rate and yards per completion

Advertising