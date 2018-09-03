Data Crunch: Looking at Season Opener Trends

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2018 regular season on Sunday in New Orleans. Thanks to a stunning play by Chris Godwin and the work of the NFL schedule-makers, that trip to the Superdome gives the Buccaneers a chance to pull off an unusual and – at least in their own history – unprecedented feat.

Tampa Bay finished its 2017 on a high note, defeating the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints, 31-24. The winning points came on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Chris Godwin on what would prove to be the Bucs' last offensive play of the entire season. The Bucs-Saints rematch was nine months in the making but, in terms of consecutive regular-season games, there was no break at all.

This marks just the third time in team history that the Buccaneers will open a season against the same opponent they faced in the previous year's regular-season finale. On the other two occasions – a 1990-91 double-dip with the New York Jets and a 2006-07 home-and-away series with the Seattle Seahawks – the Buccaneers had lost the first of the two games. In fact, it was the Jets and Seahawks that ended up with sweeps in both cases.

These kinds of opportunities are relatively rare across the NFL as a whole. Since the 1970 merger, there have been 37 instances in 48 seasons of two teams meeting in their respective season finale one year and season opener the next. Surprisingly, one team has swept the other in 27 of those instances, most recently Pittsburgh against Cleveland in the last two seasons.

The Buccaneers got the first half of a potential two-game sweep under these circumstances at home last New Year's Eve day. Given the final standings from 2017, they will be considered underdogs when they go to the Superdome for the rematch on Sunday. If they can pull off the second win, they would become just the 12th team since the merger to win at home against a specific opponent to finish one season then open the next one on the road with a win against that same club. The Bucs could be the first to pull off the feat in a decade, and only the third in the last 20 years.