Demone Harris Returns as Practice Squad Member

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived outside linebacker Demone Harris on Saturday in order to clear a roster spot for cornerback Ryan Smith, who was activated from the exempt list. Harris didn't go with the Buccaneers to New Orleans over the weekend but he wasn't gone long. On Monday, the team re-signed the first-year defender to their practice squad.

To make room on that 10-man unit, the team waived wide receiver Ismael Hyman. Hyman had spent two weeks on the Bucs' practice squad after signing on September 24.