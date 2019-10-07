Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Demone Harris Returns as Practice Squad Member

The Bucs have re-signed OLB Demone Harris to their practice squad, releasing WR Ishmael Hyman from that same unit

Oct 07, 2019 at 06:34 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

190816_MM_Dolphins_Bucs_1301

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived outside linebacker Demone Harris on Saturday in order to clear a roster spot for cornerback Ryan Smith, who was activated from the exempt list. Harris didn't go with the Buccaneers to New Orleans over the weekend but he wasn't gone long. On Monday, the team re-signed the first-year defender to their practice squad.

To make room on that 10-man unit, the team waived wide receiver Ismael Hyman. Hyman had spent two weeks on the Bucs' practice squad after signing on September 24.

Harris was on the active roster for the first four games of the season, making one appearance against the Giants in Week Three. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2018, Harris split his rookie season between the practice squad and the active roster in Tampa and saw action in two late-season contests.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Safety Chris Cooper

The Buccaneers continue to add to their 2022 roster, bringing back safety Chris Cooper, who spent most of the past season on the team's practice squad, on a reserve/futures contract
news

Bucs Sign Five More to Futures Contracts

The Bucs added five more players to its group of reserve/future deals for the 2022 season on Monday, signing P Sterling Hofrichter, T Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins
news

Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

With practice squad contracts set to expire with the end of the Bucs' 2021 season, the team has re-signed 10 of them to 2022 contracts, including K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson
news

Leonard Fournette Activated from Injured Reserve

The Bucs could have 'Playoff Lenny' back in the lineup Sunday after Fournette was activated from injured reserve on Saturday…The team also waived RB Le'Veon Bell and elevated WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad
news

Rashard Robinson Rejoins Bucs on Practice Squad

Special teams standout Rashard Robinson has returned to the Bucs after being waived last Saturday, this time signing to the practice squad
news

Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed fourth-year wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad and released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew
news

WR John Brown Added to Protection List for Divisional Week

WR John Brown, who played four seasons for Bruce Arians in Arizona and was signed to the Bucs' practice squad last week, was protected for the Divisional Round week along with RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

Bucs Add WR John Brown to Practice Squad

Eighth-year wideout John Brown, who has 320 career receptions, is reunited with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians, whose Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2014
news

David, Fournette and Bernard Return to Practice

ILB Lavonte David and RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning the process of their eventual return from injured reserve
news

Shaq Barrett Activated, Richard Sherman to IR

The Bucs activated OLB Shaquil Barrett from the COVID list on Tuesday amid a round of moves that also included the placement of CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve, the return of WR John Hurst to the practice squad and the activation of K Jose Borregales
news

Bucs Protect Kenjon Barner, Darren Fells for Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers used all four of their allotted practice squad protection spots for the opening of the playoffs, giving that designation to RB Kenjon Barner, K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and P Sterling Hofrichter
Advertising