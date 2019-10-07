Demone Harris Returns as Practice Squad Member

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived outside linebacker Demone Harris on Saturday in order to clear a roster spot for cornerback Ryan Smith, who was activated from the exempt list. Harris didn't go with the Buccaneers to New Orleans over the weekend but he wasn't gone long. On Monday, the team re-signed the first-year defender to their practice squad.
To make room on that 10-man unit, the team waived wide receiver Ismael Hyman. Hyman had spent two weeks on the Bucs' practice squad after signing on September 24.
Harris was on the active roster for the first four games of the season, making one appearance against the Giants in Week Three. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2018, Harris split his rookie season between the practice squad and the active roster in Tampa and saw action in two late-season contests.