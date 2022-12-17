Deven Thompkins, J.J. Russell Called Up from Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have found a new answer for their punt and kickoff return jobs in Week 14. To test that out again in Week 15 required a weekend elevation from the practice squad.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers activated wide receiver Deven Thompkins and inside linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad. Both are now eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. Each individual player can be elevated a maximum of three times during the regular season; this is the third elevation for Thompkins and the second for Russell.

Thompkins was elevated but then named inactive in Week Five. Last week, he got the call up and took over the kick return duties following the release of Jaelon Darden. Thompkins made a good first impression in his new role, returning five kickoffs for 123 yards and two punts for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' loss at San Francisco. His 54-yard kickoff return to start the second half was the Bucs' longest since the 2012 season.

Russell was first elevated and played in the Buccaneers' Week Eight game against Baltimore, seeing action on special teams. He was then promoted to the active roster for two more games, playing in one, before being waived and eventually returning to the practice squad.