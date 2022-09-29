Devin White Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the NFL's best defense in the first month of the 2022 season, and that crew's leader has gained some deserved recognition.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced that Devin White has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September. It is the first such award of White's four-year career.

White was at the center of a defense that allowed only 27 points per game, leading the NFL with 9.0 allowed per contest. That defense surrendered the fewest touchdowns in September, tied for the league lead with eight turnovers forced and ranked in the top five in sacks, forced fumbles, interceptions, fumble recoveries, yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, yards allowed per pass play and yards per pass attempt.

White led that defense in September with 3.0 sacks, ranking as one of just two off-ball linebackers in the NFL with at least three sacks. Overall, he tied for third in the NFC in that category among all players. White also led the Buccaneers with 24 tackles while recording three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.