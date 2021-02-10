Devin White Rode a Horse Around Raymond James Stadium

Linebacker Devin White has had one heck of a sophomore campaign with the Buccaneers. The 22 year old racked up 133 tackles and 9 sacks in the regular season en route to a victory at home in Super Bowl LV.
Prior to the game White told the media, "If we get the W, I don't care what they say, I'm pulling the horse out and I'm gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I'm gonna ride around."
The linebacker notched 12 tackles, 2 for loss, a pass defense and a game-sealing interception during the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and tweeted out the following.
General Manager Jason Licht agreed.
We now have this beautiful footage to show for it.