Devin White Rode a Horse Around Raymond James Stadium

LB Devin White rode a horse around the team's stadium following their Super Bowl LV victory boat parade

Feb 10, 2021 at 06:50 PM
Linebacker Devin White has had one heck of a sophomore campaign with the Buccaneers. The 22 year old racked up 133 tackles and 9 sacks in the regular season en route to a victory at home in Super Bowl LV.

Prior to the game White told the media, "If we get the W, I don't care what they say, I'm pulling the horse out and I'm gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I'm gonna ride around."

The linebacker notched 12 tackles, 2 for loss, a pass defense and a game-sealing interception during the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and tweeted out the following.

General Manager Jason Licht agreed.

We now have this beautiful footage to show for it.

