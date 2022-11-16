Devin White Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Devin White had only a couple hours to decide whether or not to get on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chartered flight to Munich, Germany last Thursday after finding out that his father, Carlos Thomas, had unexpectedly passed away in Louisiana. While it surely wasn't an easy decision for White, his choice to stay with his team resulted in an outstanding individual performance and a critical victory for the Buccaneers.

It also resulted in another award for White, who has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

White was the driving force for a defense that held Seattle to 283 yards and just one third-down conversion in nine attempts during a 21-16 win by the Buccaneers. It was a history victory, as Sunday's game was the first one ever played in Germany in the regular season. White led the team with nine tackles and also recorded two of the team's three sacks of Geno Smith and created perhaps the most important defensive play of the game.

With just under three minutes left in the third quarter, the Seahawks earned a first-and-goal at the Buccaneers' nine-yard line, trailing 14-3. After an incompletion on first down, the Bucs' defense chased Smith into a scramble and White eventually tracked him down and swiped the ball out of his right hand. Anthony Nelson recovered for the Buccaneers, leading to an 87-yard touchdown drive that essentially sealed the victory.

White also recorded a 10-yard sack on Smith late in the first half, short-circuiting a drive that could have cut into the Buccaneers' 14-0 halftime lead. White and the Minnesota Vikings' Za'Darius Smith are the only two players in the NFL this season with at least five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.

White was the only defender in the NFC in Week 10 to have at least two sacks plus a forced fumble. His three quarterback hits were also the most by any inside linebacker in Week 10.